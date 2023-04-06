MadameNoire Featured Video

Black Twitter lit up into a frenzy when Lizzo made a surprise appearance on the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian on April 5. On Wednesday’s exciting episode, the four-time Grammy Award-winner made her big debut as The Duchess alongside her husband Captain Bombardier played by Jack Black.

“I don’t know how you kept this under our noses but damn you really caught us by surprise!!!” one user replied to the singer after she teased the cameo on Twitter.

“I’m Watching the episode now and screamed with joy seeing you on the screen!” another fan of the “Truth Hurts” singer commented. “I’m jealous and excited at the same time!”

A few Black twitter goers couldn’t get enough of the Texas native’s stunning beauty in the Disney+ series.

Fans of The Mandalorian will get to see more of Lizzo’s royal role as The Duchess as Season 3 of the hit Disney+ series progresses. According to Men’s Health, her character will be tasked with the challenge of maintaining peace and order on Plazir-15 as she strives to fulfill her royal duties. To do so, she must implement new rules that may go against the New Republic. Lizzo manifested this role

One could argue that Lizzo manifested this exciting role. The star is a huge fan of The Mandalorian. During an interview on the Elvis Duran Show in 2021, Lizzo gushed about her hefty Grogu (also known as Baby Yoda) doll collection.

“He’s just cute to me, you know what I’m saying? There’s something about Baby Yoda! It was the meme where Baby Yoda was changing the music in the car. Somebody made one for ‘Good as Hell’ so Baby Yoda was sitting in the ship and was [blasting the song] and I just fell in love with his little face,” the Yitty CEO said.

Then, a few weeks later, the Special artist dressed up as the adorable character to celebrate Halloween.

This is a big deal for blerds across the globe

I’m not a big Star Wars fan, but as an animation and film geek, there’s something so refreshing about watching black nerds, or blerds across social media rejoice over Lizzo’s role in The Mandalorian. Finally, we get to see Black characters shining in the world of science-fiction. Blerds have been asserting their dominance in the world of TV, film and animation over the last decade. They are pushing for inclusion and representation and breaking down doors for all types of creativity to shine.

One of my favorite directors, Jordan Peele, centers Black characters in his chilling horror and sci-fi creations like US and Nope. Through his scary storylines, the former Comedy Central star is able to shine a critical light on issues that continue to haunt the Black community.

Voice actress and talk show host, Aisha Tyler, is another notable blerd showcasing her dynamic talent across TV and animation. For 13 seasons, Tyler voiced Lana Kane, one of my favorite characters on the hit FX animated series Archer. She also had a reoccurring role on the all white sitcom Friends in the ’90s. Now, the talented actress’s voice can be heard in popular video games such as Halo: Reach; Gears of War 3 and Watch Dogs.

Lizzo’s role in The Mandalorian is just another step forward for the blerd community. And I’ll definitely be tuning in to see what lies ahead for her character.

