Former NHL player P.K. Subban is in hot water after his attempt to fat-shame Lizzo fell flat.

Subban spewed his distasteful vitriol at the Grammy-winning singer during ESPN’s hockey commentary May 2 while commentating on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Network co-commentator John Buccigross said the Toronto Maple Leafs needed to “pack lunch” after the team’s loss against the Florida Panthers. Subban, who sat right next to Buccigross, quickly replied, “Listen, maybe pack a Lizzo-sized lunch.”

The quip implied that Lizzo would eat a hefty-sized meal due to her body’s frame.

Social media users immediately called out the washed-up athlete for how he namedropped Lizzo for his cheap joke and made her a target for ridicule.

The Twitter finger mafia pounced on Subban after he made a Black woman the subject of his punchline on national TV. Online users went in and dragged Subban, his mama and his reckless mouth.

Other Twitter users were flat-out disappointed with both the former NHL defensemen and ESPN for letting the quip fly.

On May 2, Subban seemingly posted an explanation — not an apology.

The former athlete attempted to clarify his shitty joke as he harped on what he meant by “pack a lunch.” He gave no reason as to why he threw Lizzo under the bus.

Subban isn’t the first to come after Lizzo — but he’s definitely one of the most forgettable.

The booked, busy and unbothered singer hasn’t said a word on the former NHL player’s quip. However, Lizzo declared commentary on celebrity bodies as “tired” back in January.

The “Truth Hurts” singer loves herself regardless of her haters and continues to be a bright light in the body acceptance movement.

