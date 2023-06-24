MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Meech and Summer Walker gathered Jess Hilarious on social media earlier this week after the comedian called the actor “deli smelly.”

Meech reacted to Jess’ body odor-related insult when he posted screenshots of the two times the comedian slid in his DMs — both of which he ignored. The first time was back in December 2021 when the Baltimore native said she was “so proud” of the BMF star in an encouraging message.

In the second DM, sent in February of this year, Jess asked if the actor was still in her hometown.

“How I stink, but this unstable creature @jesshilarious_official in my DMs trying to get chose? I see why u mad now😂😭. This is a crazy world we live in🤦‍♂️,” Meech wrote underneath his receipts.

Summer, the actor’s girlfriend of several months, slammed Jess in the comments. The “No Love” singer chimed in on the unanswered messages and said, “That’s so sad. Thirsty ass girl must have caught amnesia… worried about my DMs & forgot about these.”

The drama started after Jess, a guest host on The Breakfast Club , gave her shady two cents on the cheating allegations that swirled around Meech.

On an episode of the morning show that aired June 20, Jess said the BMF actor should continue cheating on Walker because that’s how fans will get “the best music” from the Clear 2: Soft Life EP singer.

“I just hope she ain’t give Meech no baby,” Jess said. “That’s what happens when you mess with a deli smelly nigga, though. That’s what happens, you know — when they smell — somethings get a little fishy.”

Play

Summer took her clap back energy to her Instagram Stories, according to screenshots shared by @its_onsite.

The mother of three said she was tired of her name in headline news when she’s stayed in her lane about her bag and focused on her man. The singer said the “obsession” with her and Meech’s relationship was out of pocket, especially since internet detectives “outed” their romance.

“Watch his show, buy my music and move TF on, lmao damn,” she told her trolls.

Regardless of whether Jess was being thirsty in Meech’s DMs, the comedienne’s comments on the actor’s relationship and alleged musty hygiene were messy as hell. Do you think Meech’s screenshots exposed the part-time radio host? Sound off in the comments.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Responds After Woman Claims He’s Musty And Smells Like ‘A Pound Of Onions'”