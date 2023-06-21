MadameNoire Featured Video

Just ahead of his debut fashion show as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director of Menswear, Pharrell Williams boldly unveiled a pregnant Rihanna as the campaign’s unlikely face.

Pharrell posted a photo of the campaign on a huge billboard June 15. Rihanna rocked a pixelated black and grey jacket over her exposed and burgeoning baby bump. The mother-to-be carried a coffee in one hand while armed with several of the luxury fashion brand’s iconic monogram bags in a variety of eye-catching colors.

Both Rihanna and Pharrell posted the campaign as promotion for Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer Menswear 2024 show.

Instagram users showed love to the Pharrell x Rihanna collaboration. Much of the commentary surrounded a pregnant woman as the face of Louis Vuitton’s menswear campaign.

Pharrell’s marketing choice was an unexpected but welcome idea for commenters who felt Rihanna rocked her baby bump just as well as the luxury brand.

In the comments of the celebrities’ respective posts, Instagram users said,

“Having a pregnant woman model a men’s line is the next level we needed👏🤩🤯💚💛❤️💙.”

“It’s the pregnant woman starring in a men’s luxury fashion campaign for me.”

“Slaying the men’s catalog >>.”

“IT GIRL. With child or without. Breaking barriers and setting the standard. Her status as a fashion icon is solidified FOREVER.”

“This baby already headlined the Super Bowl & is now starring in a Louis ad. Iconic.”

Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer Menswear 2024 fashion show goes down in Paris June 20.

Pharrell’s gender-fluid marketing move with Rihanna as the campaign’s face makes a strong statement about the tenure he’ll have as the category’s creative director. As of now, it’s giving free and future-focused.

The hip-hop titan took over as the first successor in the role of design visionary Virgil Abloh following the latter’s passing in November 2021. Read more about Abloh’s legacy below.

