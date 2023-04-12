MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 10-month-old baby boy had a festive first Easter Sunday.

The “Lift Me Up” singer shared adorable photos April 11 of her son from the holiday. The child donned a pearl necklace with colorful gemstones and white Chrome Hearts bunny ears.

Snapshots indoors and outdoors captured the baby’s cute and precious looks. The outside photos showed the child surrounded by Easter eggs, real-life bunnies and a sparkly silver stuffed animal.

The billionaire baby was preoccupied with the book How to Catch the Easter Bunny and one of the furry friends beside him in other photos Rihanna shared.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 10-month-old is the couple’s first child together.

The Oscar-nominated singer revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance in February. While it’s uncertain when the couple will welcome their second child, a recent rumor claims it’ll be as soon as this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Rihanna reportedly had to pull out from performing at the Glastonbury festival because her second child is due. The three-day British music festival will occur in Somerset from June 23-25. This year’s Glastonbury headliners — sans Rihanna — are Elton John, Lana Del Ray, Lizzo, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses.

Outside of her baby’s first Easter, Rihanna is celebrating her new Twitter status and $21 million penthouse.

The Fenty mogul surpassed Katy Perry and is now the most followed woman on Twitter as of April 11, Billboard reported. The “Diamonds” singer has over 108.2 million Twitter followers and is the fourth most followed person on the blue bird app at the time of this report. Rihanna currently holds over a 27,000 follower lead over Katy, according to SocialBlade.

Rihanna also recently upgraded from her luxury 3,500-square-foot condo in Los Angeles for a leveled-up new residence, Dirt shared on Tuesday. The singer purchased a $21 million penthouse in the Century, the same building as her former primary home in the City of Angels.

The new 9,000-square-foot residence spans the entirety of the building’s 40th floor. The pad boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, dark brown hardwood, four outdoor terraces, a soundproof movie theater and a private lounge. Built in 2010, the Century penthouse hosts a variety of luxuries and amenities any A-List star would want in a place they call home.

