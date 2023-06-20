MadameNoire Featured Video

Disrespectful Kylie Jenner, 25, showed where she stood on the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion matter after brazenly posting a TikTok of her vibing to an unreleased song of his.

Media personality DJ Akademiks posted a filtered and unfiltered version of the irrelevant Jenner dancing to Lanez’s unpublished track titled “Hurts Me” in her vehicle. The 25-year-old’s TikTok account only contained the video with the goofy face filter.

While the attention seeker may have seen this as “cute,” Black Twitter saw it as shady, weird and disrespectful.

As disgusting as Jenner’s move was, it’s not surprising. The day after Lanez shot Megan in the foot, the imbecile took to Instagram and posted a photo of her foot on the beach.

Jenner hosted a pool party at her house in Hollywood Hills in 2020. Outside the party, Megan and Lanez got into a heated spat, and the prison-ridden rapper pulled out a gun and shot at her feet. Lanez went on trial Dec. 5, 2022. After a two-week-long trial, the court found Lanez guilty of shooting rapper Megan in the foot in January. His sentencing trial is pending.