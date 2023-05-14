MadameNoire Featured Video

On May 10, Keke Palmer showed off her banging post pregnancy curves at the Big Boss album premiere in Los Angeles.

The new mom shined in a curve-hugging Sergio Hudson runway dress that cinched at her snatched waist and thick frame as she celebrated the release of her new album and accompanying film at the Grammy Museum.

To elevate the ensemble, Palmer, 29, rocked silver hoop earrings, stacked bracelets and a pair of white pointed kitten pumps for some extra flare. The actress tied the stunning Sergio Hudson look together with an elegant half-up, half-down bun.

A slew of celebs came out to show love to the “Big Boss” Keke during the premiere. Chloe Bailey, Skai Jackson and Christina Millian were some of the stars that pulled up to celebrate.

Social media showered Keke Palmer with praise for her stunning curve forward look.

After the event, the singer and actress took to Instagram to thank fans and her team for an “incredible evening.”

“It was so awesome being able to share Big Boss” in such a major way,” the Human Resources actress captioned a photo carousel of her jaw-dropping outfit. “Cheers to the Big Boss era, can’t wait for you all to see and hear it May 12th on @keytvnetwork,” she added.

Fans and followers of the star lit up the comments section in awe of the talented matriarch’s stunning look.

“If having kids don’t make me this fine, I’m returning to sender Keke!!” one person commented.

Insecure star Yvonne Orji penned, “Mama is OUTTTT this summer. U hear meeeeee.”

A third user joked, “You look great post-partum, I can still only fit in my pregnancy leggings.”

Palmer, who gave birth to her first child in February, wrote, directed and starred in her new visual album.

On May 9, the Chicago native shared a few tidbits about the exciting project on Instagram.

“This film is my story, and I’m so happy I stayed true to it,” Palmer penned. “Being yourself means you’re not going to always be understood by other people, and I’m proof of that. Knowing myself isn’t a switch I’ve flipped. It’s a process I’ve gone through and continue to grow into,” she wrote in the post shared earlier this week. “Love who you are and forget the rest. That’s #BigBoss energy.”

Big Boss is now available for streaming.

