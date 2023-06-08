MadameNoire Featured Video

The season 11 super trailer for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta served all the messy realness mixed with hustle energy that fans have missed.

The beloved antic-filled series is back and better following its transfer from VH1 to MTV. The new inside look at the upcoming season included franchise staples Erica Mena, Spice, Bambi, Rasheeda Frost, Sierra Gates and Yandy Smith.

Other familiar faces that boosted the cast were significant others, loved ones, friends and foes. They included Momma Dee, Kirk Frost, Eric Whitehead, Mendeecees, Karlie Redd, Erica Dixon, Renni Rucci, Yung Joc, Kendra Robinson, Shekinah Jo and Khaotic.

Bambii and her husband, Lil Scrappy, battled “toxic shit” in their relationship.

Some of their drama surrounded speculation that one of Scrappy’s former flames, a woman named Diamond, is pregnant with his child.

“We are officially going through a divorce,” Bambi told some of her Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta castmates.

Meanwhile, Erica continuously adjusted to single motherhood post her divorce from Safaree Samuels, the father of her two youngest children.

While it’s unclear what set her off, the actress explosively flipped a table with Spice at the other side of it. Relatedly, Safaree popped in a few messy scenes and even started to spill tea on his grand display of affection to Amara La Negra and her baby twins.

Spice addressed her almost fatal health scare in 2022 and how that impacted her life as an ever-growing musician and mother.

“I died, but I was given a second chance,” the Queen of Dancehall said. “I was in the hospital for two months — I gotta push myself!”

The new faces that shook up this year’s cast were “Bust It” femcee Erica Banks, former The Price Is Right model Jessica White and aspiring rapper Amy Luciani.

“In our Atlanta, nothing can keep us down,” a voiceover stated in the teaser.

Season 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta drops June 13 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV. Peep the super trailer below.

