MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Danileigh dropped a new single, “Tasty,” on April 28 via Instagram, but her insistence on Blackfishing continued to be an issue.

The cover art for her latest track showed the 28-year-old rocking a full-on Black girl aesthetic. From the over-bronzed skin, dark auburn buss down and platform stripper heels, Danileigh served more transracial Magic City realness than a Dominican chick with two white parents.

“Here you go, the official artwork for TASTY, out this Friday 💞♨️ can’t wait for you all to hear this, this one’s for my baddies!” she captioned the post.

Black women must’ve forgotten the shady “yellow bone” jab Danileigh threw at them in 2021 when she was pregnant by problematic rapper Da Baby because they were all up and through her comments section riding her ridiculously uber-tanned jock.

One woman wrote, “That cover is everything EVER🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Patiently waiting!!!🙌🙌❤️,” another sister wrote.

Someone else wrote, “She’s backkk😍😍.”

Instagram user Stacia Allen expressed, “OMFG ???????!!!!!????????? Dani 🔥🔥🔥”

Black women also bigged up her upcoming “Master Class” at the West Coast Dance Theatre in Los Angeles. Danileigh is scheduled to teach a two-hour dance class to “Tasty” on May 5 for $35. The irony of being willing to give an anti-Black white Latina their coins after she insulted Black women is rich as fuck.

“🚨🚨🚨 ATTENTION LOS ANGELES 🚨🚨.Teaching a MASTERCLASS MAY 5 (6-8p) Come & Groove@iamdanileigh WILL BE IN THE BUILDING / GROOVING TO HER NEW RELEASE “TASTY” 👅 🔥🔥🔥🔥Limited spots available. (No guest slots) DM ME TO REGISTER 🙌🏽,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Yea, yea, Danileigh, congratulations! You even got the men going crazy. You did this one, and I want to hear more. I’m not a big fan of hip-hop and R&B music, but this song, the beat in everything, is just on point. Yesssssss 🙌👏 😍, “ one fan wrote.

Another woman chimed in, saying, “Let’s goooooooo🌹.”

“Ughhhh, I wanna come, but I’m in Dallas 😭,” another chick lamented.

Danileigh caught heat in January 2021 after letting her now-defunct relationship with her Black baby daddy, Da Baby, go to her head. The 28-year-old Blackfishing songstress thought it was a good idea to release a colorist song titled “Yellow Bone.”

The line that had Black women up in arms was, “Yellow bone that’s what he want.”

Play

That line didn’t hit the way Danileigh thought, and the internet ate her ass up. Black Twitter rightfully dragged her into oblivion after she posted her DNA results from Ancestry.com. Although the Dominican singer has some Black in her– the test determined that she was a spicy white girl. The “Tasty” singer tried to come back a month later, claiming she was 40% Black. Again, the DNA test determined that was a lie.

On January 24, 2021, wearing raggedy platinum braids in her stringy hair, Danileigh apologized, explaining that she was “light-skinned” and saw “brown-skinned” women celebrating their skin color, so she thought it was cool to do so.

“I feel super misunderstood. My song ‘Yellow Bone Is What He Want,’ I think people twisted it into thinking like I’m trying to bash another woman, another skin tone. That was never my intention. I wasn’t brought up like that. I ain’t never looked at my skin as a privilege. I ain’t never looked at me as I’m better than somebody because of my skin tone.”

She continued, “It wasn’t something that I looked at so deeply, which I can see why people will take it deeply. I understand, and I’m sorry that I wasn’t sensitive to the topic when I wrote my comment like ‘Why are you guys taking it so personal?’ because it can be a personal thing to certain people ’cause colorism is a real thing, so I do get it, but I’m not that.”

Play

And if Black folks didn’t know Danileigh was white before her shitty apology, the Miami native said the statement only a melanin-deficient woman would say when she’s taking Black pene.

“I’m not a colorist, I’m not a racist, I date a whole chocolate man, I have beautiful dark-skin friends,” she said, referencing her very Black baby daddy, Da Baby. “Skin isn’t something I even see. It’s not something I look at.”

FOH, Nena.

Let’s be clear– the “No Limits” singer used a manipulative tactic Latinos utilize to erase being a whole white girl. Speaking about complexion versus race sounds good, but it’s simply anti-negrura (anti-Blackness) and erasure of actual Black people.

And though other Black women appeared to have given the Dominican singer a pass, “Born By The River,” rapper Sukihana didn’t forget her anti-Black ass.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, Sukihana gave her opinion of Danileigh during a game on the show.

The 31-year-old Delaware native kept it cute but honest in her response when Jason asked her about the singer.

Initially, she gave the Blackfishing colorist grace.

“I mean… I feel like she’s just finding who she is. Like… maybe she thought she was different at one point, and my thing is– you get pregnant, and you’re a single mom? Welcome to the club.”

Suki continued her explanation, “Like, don’t truth to make nobody feel bad or get hyped up about these niggas (referencing Da Baby). You feel me? Look at the pattern, Sis. So welcome to the club. You feel me? You said, ‘Yellow bone is what he want.’ Like first of all, all my sisters is yellow. I’m the dark-skinned one. And I feel like you did hurt our feelings, but you apologized. So, thank you, and welcome to the club.”

Before annihilating that ass, Suki snickered.

“What you thought? It was about to be different for you?”

The camera panned to Jason, and the look on his face said everything that needed to be said.

“Girl, you took somebody baby daddy,” Suki said, deadpanning the camera. “You thought you was finna have a baby, and he was finna be a faithful man. That’s not how it go. Niggas gone be faithful to who they wanna be faithful to. That’s how that go. You don’t get to just drop pussy on a nigga. Da fuck? You just may be a seat filler and be there for that time. That man is trying to figure out who he is.”

Jason’s mouth dropped open as the rapper nestled fully into her conviction.

“You thought that he was finna leave MeMe (referencing his other children’s mother, who’s Black) for your ass? He finna go back to his baby mama. Let’s give him a year. He loves her ass. That’s who he love. Chocolate is who he love. That’s just what it is,” she expressed poignantly.

“You thought because of a color… your complexion– that was gonna make him stay with you. Girl, that was crazy. You hurt so many Black bitches feelings… Girl, we can’t even fuck you. But I just know you really didn’t know. Crazy girl. Shit, you should’ve stayed with Chris Brown doing those crazy dances.”

Even though Sukihana was dead-assed about her statements, the entire studio laughed at that moment.

She referenced Brown’s known affinity for non-Black chicks.

“Ain’t nobody tell you to come to North Carolina and fuck with Da Baby’s ass!”

Jason, trying to lighten the moment, said, “Dani, we still want you on the show. We can clear all this up.”

Suki’s one-two punches didn’t stop. She said it plainly, “You thought you was better than his baby mama because she was dark-skinned.”

“He love her.”

Play

And there’s that.

Danileigh hasn’t learned her lesson about co-opting Blackness. But it really boils down to Black women ignoring white women–spicy or not– who constantly steal our swag for a come-up. And while I don’t care or wish that she fails, she shouldn’t see another Black dollar as long as she is in these streets Blackfishing.