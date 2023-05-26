MadameNoire Featured Video

Dwyane Wade’s abs-exposing outfit change at Donatella Versace’s fashion event in Cannes had ladies on social media weak in the knees.

On May 25, Wade was one of the A-list attendees at the formal event commemorating Dua Lipa’s first collection with Versace. The exclusive shindig only allowed 60 guests at the showing.

The veteran baller arrived in an all-black fit with a sleeveless top embroidered and a floral design but later did an outfit change that left the ladies with their tongues wagging.

Styled by Jason Bolden, the father of four switched shirts to expose a little more of his chiseled, chocolate frame. Showcasing his “still got it” abs, the retired athlete donned a black blazer, minus a shirt, and revealed what his wife, Gabrielle Union, believed to be his finest look.

In a reel shared on Instagram, Wade debuted the switch-up, saying “Thank you” to the Italian fashion brand’s creative director while utilizing the hashtag “#ModernMan” in his short caption for the picture worth a thousand heart eyes.

Union agreed with fans that her husband looked incredible in his Versace fit, commenting, “His natural state is his best state.”

Comedian and Black-ish star Deon Cole hyped up his handsome homie, writing, “Give it to them!!!!!”

One fan gave Union her props.

“[Gabrielle] 😩😩😩😩😩 we see what god has done for you, I pray he does the same for us, lmao.”

Calling Union her “co-wife,” another fan wrote, “No disrespect to my co-wife @gabunion but that thang hanginnnnnnn.”

Even Donatella got in on the action. “🖤🔥”

Someone expressed, “Dude!…🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥….the body & the suit.”

Recently the gorgeous couple made headlines recently with Union’s admittance that she still stresses about her finances and splits her household bills 50/50 with her husband.

The online community was rocked by this reveal, sharing unsolicited opinions about the couple’s decision to divide their expenses down the middle, especially given that Wade’s net worth is double his leading lady’s. However, Wade and Union were completely and utterly unbothered by the negative commentary surrounding their money habits.

Union posted her own reel on May 16, clapping back at the haters with a loving video of her kissing her husband.

In rightful fashion, the actress shaded the viral tweets about her in the caption,

“I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over here.”

We loved to see it.