Jennifer Hudson shocked fans with a recent photo of her and her son. Many couldn’t believe how much he had grown to favor his superstar mama.

In the photo, Hudson, 41, and David Daniel Otunga Jr., 13, bore straight faces as they snapped a picture for the ‘gram that got posted on Sunday.

The “Spotlight” singer settled for a black jacket and had locs in her hair. The talk show host killed it with her eye-wing makeup look.

David wore a Denver Nuggets jersey, clear, wide-framed glasses and had a two-brad cornrow hairstyle with individual braids on both sides of his head.

Hudson captioned the post with a basketball emoji and tagged the NBA.

Fans couldn’t help but point out how much David looked like his talk show host mom.

“He used to look like his daddy, but now he’s all JHud. And let’s talk about that eye wing… it’s everything.”

“Twins, awwww. Lil Dave grew so fast!!! Awww, haha.”

“Danggg, y’all really do look alike.”

“Man! Another one of the world’s nephews is growing up. We just saw him as a Lil man playing basketball in his home gym!! Great work, JHud. Keep him active, humble, educated, inspired, and aware of the spirit of God!!! Blessings.”

David Jr. is a product of Hudson and her ex-husband, David Daniel Otunga, who the 13-year-old is named after. Hudson and Otunga welcomed their first and only child on Aug. 10, 2009. The two married the year before but called it quits in 2017.

Last month, Hudson bragged about her son’s artistic talents on her Jennifer Hudson Show. She told the audience that he flew to her to give her a painting he did of a gray Sphynx cat. He was inspired to paint it after seeing a photo of his mom carrying a Sphynx cat in a photoshoot.

“Luckily, I got the platform to show the world, so I’m going to make everybody look at it,” she said.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Hudson claimed her son didn’t know she was famous until she got her talk show, which he watched through TikTok. She said David used her celebrity status to meet NBA star LeBron James at the All-Star game.

“Thank you, LeBron. Come on the Jennifer Hudson Show, too,” she said.

The EGOT titleholder deserves the Mother of the Year award for ensuring she spends quality time with her son, even if it means sitting courtside at a Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game.