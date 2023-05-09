MadameNoire Featured Video

Jennifer Hudson is not backing down at the opportunity to go against Fantasia for Verzuz. At the end of April, the talk show host told legendary hip-hop producer Swizz Beats that she would be willing to go hit-for-hit with her former American Idol castmate during a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“Now we got to get to business. We got to talk about the Verzuz. Did you all watch Verzuz during the pandemic?” Hudson asked her audience before they erupted with cheers. “That saved my life. That was the concert that we could all go to. Thank you for creating that.”

During the pandemic, Beats and Timberland created Verzuz to keep folks entertained virtually on social media. The live stream is a showdown between some of the hottest performers featuring and performing some of their biggest hits.

The artists performed well-known songs and gave viewers some of the most unforgettable and hilarious moments.

“We’re not done,” Beatz told the award-winning actress and singer. “As soon as you and Fantasia sign the contract.”

“Is that what you all want?” Hudson asked fans and studio audience members.” Ms. Fantasia shot a whole new movie. As soon as she is done with that, and after I’m done here at the happy place, I will do it. We will see.”

The idea of the two powerhouse singers coming together again got the stans and fans weighing in on who would win.

Celebrity Blogger Ken Barbie got the conversation popping on Twitter.

Fans sounded off in Ken Barbie’s comments. And the consensus appeared to be on Fantasia’s side.

Some of Fantasia’s biggest hits include “When I See U,” “Lose To Win,” “Free Yourself,” “Truth Is,” “I’m Doing Me,” “Bittersweet,” and “I Believe,” her debut song that was released when she was crowned the winner of American Idol in 2004.

Hudson, who was eliminated during that season, found her way to success in film and television. Her biggest hits include “Spotlight,” “Where You At,” and songs made popular from her powerful performance as Effie White in the film version of Dreamgirls.

During the episode, Hudson revealed that her dream Verzuz battle would be Stevie Wonder versus Smokey Robinson.

“That might be closer than you think,” Beatz, 44, said.