Singer Monica is ensuring her baby will have a legacy of generational wealth as a gift.

On May 21, the “For You I Will” songstress gifted her son, Rodney Ramone Hill III, $19,800 for his 18th birthday. Monica assembled a slideshow comprised of numerous photos and videos of Rodney at different ages on Instagram.

“Happy 18th Birthday, Rodneyy,” slid across at the video’s start. Videos of Rodney’s birth, African Jungle Safari-themed birthday party, dancing and life adventures played out with Kem’s “Mother’s Love” attached to the video.

Toward the end, a present-day Rodney is seen wearing the same necklace his mother gifted him. She informed him of his big birthday gift — the $19,800.

“This is what I was going to tell you,” she said. “For your birthday, I’m giving you $1,800 to have fun with, right? And I’m going to give you $18,000 to invest in yourself and your business. And we’re going to sit down and map out your business plan how you want it.”

“That sounds awesome, wow,” Rodney responded, giving multiple nods of approval.

“I’ll always love you – Mom,” Monica signed off the video.

In the post’s caption, Monica tagged Rodney, writing, “@rodneyy You changed my life the second I knew I was pregnant with you! I wanted to be better for you, grow for you, change for you & accomplish things unimaginable for you!!! Today I celebrate you!!! There’s nothing in the world we wouldn’t do for you !! Happy 18th Birthday…. Love Mom.”

As always, the “Angel of Mine” singer’s comments section blew up with birthday wishes and reactions to the five-figure monetary gift.

“First off, Happy Birthday. Second-he, ain’t my son. Why am I teary? Third-he’s so humble, and I can tell he been taught well because the sound of $1,800 [and] $18,000 didn’t make him wild; it made him think!”

Popstar Ciara wrote, “HBD Rocko! The big 18! This so so sweet, Moe! Teach ’em early!”

“$1,800 to have fun with and $18,000 to invest in business. What a blessing. Happy Birthday, @rodneyy.”

“@monicadenise, I Love this soooooo much! What a beautiful life you’ve been able to give him and have raised him beautifully because I can see that baby wheels turning immediately when you told him you were investing in his business!!!! Annndddd I love how he grew into his chain. I’m sure he’ll have it forever. Happy birthday Rodney.”

“This is the most incredible beautiful tribute I’ve seen. I wish I took more videos and pics of my daughter as a child. He’s loved; he’s such a happy and well-mannered child. All your children are amazingly loved and cared for. This was heart-warming. He deserves it all and more. Happy 18th Birthday, Baby Boy!!”

Monica typically goes all out for her oldest son. Rodney had his prom in April, and the 42-year-old rapper and singer arranged a professional photoshoot. In addition to Rodney, the “The Boy Is Mine” singer has a son Romelo Montez Hill, 15, and a daughter, Laiyah Shannon Brown, 9.