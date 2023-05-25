MadameNoire Featured Video

Rick Ross and DJ Envy’s beef continued in an increasingly hostile manner on social media May 22 and 23.

The Maybach Music Group mogul and The Breakfast Club host exchanged cheap shots on Instagram last week that stemmed from disputes over their competing, upcoming car shows.

In a series of messy clips posted to his Instagram Stories, Ross referred to his opponent as “DJ Envious,” “beige boy,” and “Donkey of the Day.” The rapper also dragged the DJ’s loved ones into their messy back and forth.

Ross disrespectfully name-dropped Envy’s wife, Gia Casey.

The rapper said he was saving a section of his pool for Casey and her “baddies” during a party he planned for June 2.

“DJ Envious, I got a job for your girlfriend,” Ross said cockily in a clip posted May 22. “It’s a one-time opportunity. Your girlfriend has the opportunity to be my pickleball paddle polisher.”

“My pickleball paddle polisher, you hear me? Let her know,” he aggressively stated.

The self-proclaimed “Biggest Boss” jokingly pretended to paddle Casey in several other posts uploaded to his Stories. Ross even shadily recalled how Casey said she stayed with Envy for decades despite issues with their sex life.

The couple tied the knot in 2001.

“Your girlfriend faked an orgasm for two decades? Oh, she needs a motherfucking paddle,” Ross quipped.

“Tell her I got it. I got her. She can’t fake with the biggest boss. Yeah. My pickleball paddle polisher.”

The rapper also took jabs at Envy’s other family — including the DJ’s father and children.

Ross said he was waiting for Envy and the DJ’s offspring to tend to his pool cleaning and clean up after his horse.

Since Envy’s father is a retired law enforcement officer, the rapper wanted the DJ’s dad to consider being a security guard at “the front gate” of his car show. “Controlling the front gate at the Promised Land,” Ross said antagonistically on May 23.

That same day, the musician jokingly rescinded his offer to Envy to come breakdance by his pool during his June 2 bash.

The “serial entrepreneur” said he didn’t want Envy to sue after the latter bust a move and put himself at risk for a broken neck.

In his later post, Ross was seemingly unapologetic about his low-down behavior.

“You can say we done went too far. Once you step off the porch, that’s the way it go. Talking about cars to anything else, you open the door for that Caseysssss. Now come clean my swimming pool; I’m tired of fucking waiting. Don’t get me upset, Casey Raashaunssss.”

Ross additionally referred to Envy by the DJ’s government name, Raashaun Casey, in the text on the screen. The rapper wrote, “Your dad want to work at my guard gate Raashaun?”

Envy’s Drive Your Dreams event goes down in Memphis May 28 and in Houston June 18. The Rick Ross Car & Bike Show will be June 3 at the mogul’s estate in Atlanta.

The beef between the two seemingly kicked off when Ross said in his recent Drink Champs interview that Envy’s car show hosting skills were “never” on his “level.”

Envy later clapped back and accused Ross of being unable to secure a permit to even host a car show.

The mayoral hopeful later said that Envy’s event in Memphis should give all its proceeds to the family of the city’s late rapper, Young Dolph. Envy later clarified that he’s doing his event with Paper Route, Dolph’s organization, according to Vibe.

Ross denied the DJ’s claim that he lists his Atlanta estate on AirBnB for spare change. The mogul also posted a letter from Fayette County, Georgia, that clarified his car show is permitted to take place.

There’s no end in sight regarding when the two grown men will bring their petty antics to an end. See more clips relating to their drama below.

