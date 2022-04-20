MadameNoire Featured Video

Sadly, women often fake orgasms. This is something Gia Casey, who is married to DJ Envy, is way too familiar with. During an interview with The Shade Room, the mother of six admitted to faking orgasm for a decade in order to spare his feelings.

“We would be intimate and he would be putting his best foot forward like, he is in the business of satisfying just all around. He lives to make me happy, and he puts his best foot forward in that role,” Casey said. “So I would see him trying and really going to work, and I’m sure many women can relate, you want to reward that man for that work and the only reward that you have to offer is an orgasm. And even if I didn’t feel it, I would still be performative.”

When he found out, The Breakfast Club host said he couldn’t help but be bothered.

“It hurt me because I thought I was pleasing my wife. You hear all these stories about women talking about their girlfriend ‘Oh girl he was so short, oh girl he ain’t doin’ nothin’, and I feel like they laughing, and now I feel like that’s what my wife is doing,” he said.

Even though DJ Envy, born Raashaun Casey, was embarrassed, his wife is one of the many women who have struggled to reach an orgasm, hence the orgasm gap. According to a study by the International Academy of Sex Research, it was found that 63% of heterosexual women had orgasms compared to 85% of heterosexual men. They also found that the gap widens when looking into first-time hookups to 80%.

The Caseys, who’ve been together for almost 30 years, recently released a book about their love story, Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together.