MadameNoire Featured Video

Rick Ross thinks his caliber as a rap artist is at the same “two percentile” level as Drake and Jay-Z.

The Maybach Music Group CEO said he and the other two rappers are amongst each other in the genre’s elite during the latest episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs web series.

Ross told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he, Drake and Jay-Z share a level of musical artistry that the vast majority of their hip-hop peers don’t.

“We in the two percentile when it comes to writers and creators,” Ross said on the May 13 episode. “It’s called a two percentile. If you not ready for this, walk out of the room. But the two percentile is when you walk into the room. You hear something, a beat or a production that you actually love and can actually create it, think of it, write it and execute it right then. I can’t say I’ve done that with many artists. It’s not even five artists.”

Ross candidly expressed his admiration and respect for Drake and Jay-Z elsewhere in the interview.

The self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” highlighted that he and Drake have a longstanding “real close” bond, including many musical bangers.

“Imma be honest, I don’t know how much music we got because it’s so easy working with the homie,” he said of Drake around the 52-minute mark.

“He [Drake] is in the two percentile,” the Mississippi-born, Miami-bred hip-hop mogul praised.

Regarding Jay-Z, Ross said he gained more respect for the Brooklyn-repping billionaire when they collaborated on the 2010 song “Free Mason.”

The Maybach CEO felt Jay-Z was “the greatest nigga in the game” when they met backstage at Madison Square Garden during the latter’s tour. Ross expected Jay-Z to blow him off when he wanted to play a snippet of the 2010 track before The Blueprint artist had to take the stage.

It made a long-lasting impression when Jay-Z — then Ross’s “big homie” — started rapping on the track with lyrics that drew inspiration from the moment.

Ross attributed Jay-Z’s sharp lyricism and flow as what solidified Jay-Z as “a two percenter” in his eyes.

The Maybach Music mogul said that throughout his 20-year career, there aren’t many rappers whose artistry matches up to the two percentile.

“And imma be honest, I understand when you working with Rozay, you don’t want that type of pressure on you. You come to the studio with me, it’s very few people that’s comfortable enough to listen to a beat, take my direction from it and create something in that moment, record it right then, and stand on it.”

Peep Ross’ Drink Champs interview in its entirety down below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Rick Ross’ Performance With All-Black Symphony Highlighted In New Documentary”