Social media applauded A$AP Rocky for seizing control of a chaotic fight that brewed inside a club to protect his pregnant lover, Rihanna.

According to the Shaderoom, a fight broke out between two men inside a club that held a promotional party. When the music stopped, A$AP Rocky, completely with the shits, checked the folks involved in the fight.

Cellphone video captured the “L$D” rapper demanding the men act “like gentlemen” when they were in his and pregnant Rihanna’s presence.

“Y’all niggas act like gentlemen right now, you heard? I got my lady here. Y’all niggas calm that shit down, man,” A$AP spoke into the mic. “Don’t be in this section doing all that shit. Calm that shit down. Y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.”

Commenters commended A$AP for defending Rihanna, while others wondered why a very pregnant Rihanna went to a club.

“Energy!!! And that’s why when people talk about her having more money than him!!! Yes, but she feels safe in his arms! That’s what matters!!! Energy!!!”

“We love a chivalrous thug.”

“Damn…I see why RiRi is in love !!! A man like that !! Will get it all from me! Protect me, King!!!!”

“‘Act like gentlemans when y’all in my presence’ is about to be my new ringtone.”

“That’s right, protect your queen and your unborn!”

“He from Harlem, baby. [I don’t know] who/what y’all think he really is…but men from NYC are going to step for theirs. This ain’t nothing new or surprising. That’s their personality. Natural aggressive and assertive.”

“Rihanna is very pregnant. Being in the club is a no! Not even in VIP!”

“As he should, but, Sir, pregnant woman + club setting = bad idea…but good job nonetheless.”

“Celeb or not, she’s pregnant, and she shouldn’t be in no club! If it was Chrisean Rock, y’all would’ve said everything bad!”

Familiar with the motherhood game, Rihanna gave birth to her son, RZA Athelston Mayers, last year, and the couple celebrated his first birthday last week. And they’re expecting their second child, which she revealed at the 57th Super Bowl. So, it’s safe to say that the “Pon de Replay” hitmaker knows the do’s and don’t’s of pregnancy. In other words, Rihanna is grown and can attend a promotional party at a club.