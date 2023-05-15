MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher is getting ready to walk down the aisle again with longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. Sources close to the star say the pair are engaged.

Usher, 44, has been scorching the Las Vegas strip and performing some of his biggest hits with Usher: Live in Las Vegas. The show takes fans through the stars’ musical careers and biggest concerts.

Throughout the stint, the singer has gotten even closer to Goicoechea, 38, according to MediaTakeOut.

The engaged pair were seen all smiles back in February at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where they proudly munched on In & Out cheeseburgers and danced during Hollywood’s biggest night.

Goicoechea is a Vice President of A&R at Epic Records. She is also the mother of two kids, Sire, 1, and Sovereign, 2, with Usher.

This made Usher a father of four, as Usher Jr., 15, and Naviyd,14, were born during his relationship with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

“I’m definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours,” Usher told Good Morning America in 2020 about welcoming children back to back. “This new addition to the family has just been exciting.”

Being a father means more to Usher than any accolade he has received during his career. Even in 2012, he was adamant about being as present and active as possible.

“I’m adding to the statistic that there are fathers out there who are there for their children, who are there to raise them, who understand that they have to take that time and really make sure that they make that connection,” he told Black Doctor. “And understand that these kids are future adults – they’re not kids – so if you don’t give them the time and attention they need now, then they’ll be running around, and somebody else will be knocking them upside the head, or they’ll be incarcerated. That song in itself is kind of a testament to the father that I became.”

Goicoechea and Usher occasionally share their life as parents on social media, posing with the whole gang on holidays like Easter and Christmas.

This couple’s upcoming nuptials would mark Usher’s third marriage. Back in 2018, he divorced Grace Miguel. In 2009, he and Foster split.

Cheers to hoping the third time is the charm for the superstar performer.