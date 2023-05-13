MadameNoire Featured Video

LisaRaye McCoy defended Chris Brown during a tense discussion about the singer’s alleged altercation with Usher on Cocktails with Queens May 9.

As McCoy, 55, and her castmates, Claudia Jordan, and Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson were chatting about the embattled star’s recent spat with Usher at his 34th birthday party; Jordan told her co-hosts that she felt the singer should “chill” due to his past record of domestic violence.

As previously reported, sources say that Brown got physical with the “Yeah” hitmaker due to unresolved beef with Teyana Taylor, who was also in attendance at the event. As the ladies shared their thoughts on the debacle, McCoy quickly jumped in and offered a different perspective.

“Why he gotta chill? Why he gotta chill?” she asked. “What if he felt just like what he said? ‘F her.’ What if he felt like that?”

The Players Club star argued that people shouldn’t be too quick to place the blame on the father of two without hearing the full story.

“What I don’t like about it is that every time his name is brought up, he always gets automatically blamed,” McCoy continued. Because ‘He is that way.’ We know him to be that, so it gotta be him.”

“That’s what I don’t like when people have that kind of stigma – because I got that,” the actress added. “It’s quick for you to think that, ‘Oh, LisaRaye would have done that’ or, ‘LisaRaye said that.’ And I don’t like that because that very next time, it could have been very different. But you blame me because of my past.”

Jordan respectfully disagreed with McCoy’s stance. The former reality TV star argued that as a public figure, Brown had the responsibility of changing the “narrative” about his negative persona. Jordan, 50, also said that the R&B star had to be “extra careful” while being in the spotlight.

An altercation between Usher and Brown broke out after Teyana Taylor ignored the latter.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on May 6, Usher threw a surprise birthday party for Brown at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas.

The night took a turn for the worse when Brown reportedly tried to talk to Teyana Taylor, who was with Usher during the party. According to sources, Taylor refused and turned her head, which pissed the “Fine China” artist off.

Insiders claimed Brown was “intoxicated” when he stormed off, calling Usher “a coward.” When the “Confessions” crooner tried to follow after Brown to deescalate the situation, the altercation “went completely left,” one witness said, according to Bossip.

“Chris Brown and his crew allegedly jumped the legendary R&B singer,” the outlet noted. The insider said that the alleged beatdown was so bad that it left Usher with a “bloodied nose.”

Despite the quarrel, Brown and Usher performed at Lovers & Friends fest the next day, but unfortunately, trouble came knocking again for the former during the concert.

Before he took to the stage to perform, Brown got into a heated argument with someone backstage. Video footage obtained by TMZ captured the troubled star looking angry and frustrated as he yelled, “I got it, I got it!” while security circled around him.

On Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning artist cleared the air about the heated dispute.

“Y’all been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now,” the R&B singer commented underneath a post shared by NoirOnline. “It was mad people backstage, and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back. I INTERVENED To let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all can keep ya narrative.”

Neither Brown nor Usher has spoken publicly about their physical altercation.

