Nearly a week after Usher called Chris Brown his “brother,” the “Fine China” singer reportedly fought with the 44-year-old entertainer in Las Vegas.

TMZ obtained footage from Chris’ birthday bash at Skate Rock City Roller Rink in the wee hours of Saturday morning before the alleged fight happened. The 34-year-old artist celebrated another rotation around the sun with celebrity friends, including Usher and baddie Teyana Taylor. The start of the party was lit as the “My Way” singer and other invited guests sang to the birthday boy.

An avid roller skater, Usher even got it in on four wheels.

Chris reportedly got pissy after Teyana refused to talk to him at the bash. She sat outside Skate Rock City on a bench as folks inside enjoyed the festivities. The hotheaded artist went into a verbal tirade against the talented 32-year-old model and songstress. Usher intervened on Teyana’s behalf, which pissed Chris off even more. Witnesses told TMZ that he cursed both of his friends out, directing most of his ire at his long-time “brother.”

The father of three decided to leave his own party at the roller rink, and Usher followed him after taking off his skates. An unidentified source claimed the pair were outside, grouped behind charter buses in the parking lot. While nobody caught the actual fight on video, the source said Usher emerged from behind the buses with a bloody nose.

Neither Teyana, Chris nor Usher have commented on the messy fight situation. Las Vegas police have not been involved in the potential alleged assault. However, the 34-year-old singer is scheduled to sing before his peer on the “Friends Stage” during the Las Vegas leg of the Lovers and Fiends Tour on May 6. The show will reportedly go on.

*UPDATE* According to Hollywood Unlocked, Chris was angry with Teyana after she declined to perform a Michael Jackson with the singer. She has unfollowed him on Instagram.

News of the alleged fight hit social media, and fans specifically mentioned Teyana’s husband of seven years, former NBA player Iman Shumpert. Reactions ranged from the family man needing to pull up on Breezy to Chris not being that gully if Iman had been there.

Usher also recently appeared at the exclusive Met Gala with designer Bianca Saunders. He documented the night and the event for British GQ.

He described his dapper “style for the night” as “classic and curated in honor of Karl Lagerfeld.” The 44-year-old father of four’s fit was styled and designed by Bianca, and the London-based fashion maven thanked Usher for allowing her to dress him and giving her her first Met Gala experience.

“Thank you so much, @usher, first-time experience dressing and attending the MET! Couldn’t have been better,” she wrote in his comments section.