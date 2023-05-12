MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon has confirmed that his “non-monogamous” relationship (he hasn’t publicly labeled them polyamorous) dynamic is disparate from monogamous relationships.

In a recent exclusive interview with Los Angeles Times columnist Amy Kaufman, Cannon revealed that his sleep partner and quarters are determined by who phones him.

“A lot of times it’s whichever of them has called me that day, to be honest,” the Wild ‘N Out host shared. “I am such a creature of habit. I like who like me.”

He also claimed the kid he has to drop off last from school or extracurricular activities determines where he will sleep that night.

The Drumline actor, who has homes in New Jersey and Temecula (about to have one in Joshua Tree), shared that he leaves some of his clothes in all six women’s houses for whenever he sleeps over.

He also proclaimed he usually sleeps on a couch and saves the bed for the weekends.

It doesn’t sound romantic, and that’s because he and his children’s mothers are preoccupied with their careers and youngsters. Cannon must also be cognizant of his health after his lupus diagnosis in 2012.

Cannon expressed that he wished to carve out more time with his children. But he, the kids and the mothers all have conflicting schedules. When he is spending time with his children, it’s mainly as a chauffeur, taking them to school and their extracurricular activities.

His busiest child is Golden, who he shares with Brittany Bell. Golden, 6, is headed to the third grade and is learning Mandarin, French and Spanish. Golden is also involved in basketball, baseball, track, martial arts and piano.

Nonetheless, Cannon refuses to miss any opportunity to enjoy his children’s presence. He has even brought his children to important work meetings and has a daycare in his office.

The N’Credible Entertainment founder confessed that balancing work, health, 11 children, and multiple partners impact his schedule and his sex life.

“Because everybody’s so busy, nobody’s looking to have sex with me,” he stated. “Everybody’s focus is the children.”

Cannon, a hopeless romantic, has an addiction to the initial symptoms of early relationships, from butterflies to the first kiss. He admitted to craving “another hit” once the feelings subsided.

However, he deemed it a disservice to his children to get with another woman to feel those things again. He even declines the women who make advances at him in his DMs.