Trey Songz won’t face any jail time for last year’s bowling alley attack in New York City, thanks to the plea deal he entered on Tuesday dismissing the ten serious charges against him.

HipHopDx reported that the original charges warranted significant jail time, including assault and aggravated harassment. However, the “Say Aah” singer only had to plead guilty to one disorderly conduct violation by this new deal. Part of the agreement demands Trey partake in court-mandated anger management classes, to be completed by this upcoming August.

When news broke of the incident, two people alleged that the 38-year-old physically assaulted them, one being a woman. The female accuser, who has remained anonymous, claimed that Trey punched her numerous times in the bowling alley bathroom and dragged her by her hair. Police confirmed that she was hospitalized after the incident for minor bodily injuries. Trey, however, has adamantly denied the assault.

The male victim asserted that the Virginia native punched him in the eye. In the weeks following the physical attack, Trey turned himself in to local police, where he was booked for assault, yet was immediately released after receiving a ticket to appear before the court.

Trey’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, released a statement to TMZ upon announcing the plea deal agreement.

“We appreciate the New York law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their comprehensive investigation and careful consideration of all evidence, which ultimately confirmed what we had known all along and resulted in the District Attorney’s office choosing not to pursue any of the original charges against our client.”

The father of one has made headlines before regarding sexual and physical assault cases in recent years. Those have all been dismissed by prosecutors or dropped by the accuser.

The singer himself has yet to comment directly on the matter. Still, his lawyer also says, “With each and every one of the ten original charges now dismissed by operation of law, Trey looks forward to putting this matter behind him.”