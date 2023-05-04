MadameNoire Featured Video

The Internet continues to be weak in the knees over Ashanti’s stellar style and how it flaunts her curvy figure.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter posted photos from the Lit In AC concert April 1 that went down in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In one of her uploads, photographer Tyshawn Jenkins captured Ashanti and her bottom on stage with fellow singer Lloyd.

The Grammy-winning artist rocked a cropped black and white Givenchy bomber jacket with a sheer top and bralette underneath. She matched the top part of her outfit with black hot pants and thigh-high boots accented with black and white feathers.

Ashanti accessorized the look with large square shades, silver hoop earrings, rings and a heavily iced-out chain with an even icier pendant.

Despite the level of drip oozing from the singer’s stage outfit, several Instagram users couldn’t help but be distracted by Ashanti’s apple bottom peeking out from her hot pants and skin-tone fishnets.

In the comments section of the post she shared May 1, fans praised Ashanti’s plump derrière.

“She got that thang thang 🔥❤️” “Girl you thick 🔥🔥🔥😍😍” “That thicknezz 👌♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🤩” “Thing too big 🤪🤪” “🎂 cake!!!!!!”

Ashanti captioned the photo, “Meet me on the South Side.”

The singer’s lyrical nod referenced her and Lloyd’s 2004 track.

“Southside” was the latter singer’s debut single, and it spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — where it peaked at no. 24.

The Lit in AC concert also included performances from Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Foxy Brown, Dru Hill, the Ying Yang Twins and NAAM Brigade.

Play

The photo of Ashanti on stage with Lloyd isn’t the first time the Murder Inc. singer’s hourglass assets have caused a stir on Instagram and the Internet.

In February 2021, fans gushed over how good the “Foolish” singer looked at NBA All-Star Weekend. Her supporters also came to her defense at the end of last year when Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Williams, audaciously asked if Ashanti had her “body done.”

In January 2023, the singer credited her apple bottom to diet, exercise and wellness regimens. Ashanti shared that she’s a pescatarian who plans to become a vegetarian. She also said that she meets with her trainer five times a week and gets regular colonics.

RELATED CONTENT: “Former Flames Ashanti & Nelly Fuel Romance Rumors After Holding Hands At Davis-Garcia Fight”