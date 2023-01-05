MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that as time goes on, Ashanti gets finer and finer. At 42, she is feeling more confident than she has before. She told Byrdie that her age has helped her love and embrace who she is.

“As you evolve and age, you become more comfortable in your skin,” she said. “I might put on a bikini a little more often now than when I first came out. A lot of the confidence comes from within, and obviously, you stay stylish because you’ve got to give the girls a little something. For me, it’s just about staying true to myself and accentuating the good things I love about myself. I’m proud to be happy with who I am.”

Ashanti Doesn’t Play About Her Wellness

The “Falling For You” singer has also been serious about her diet. She cut out certain foods out in high school but if she could go back in time, she would’ve changed her diet even sooner.

“I would [tell myself to focus on] being healthy from within,” she said. “I feel I’ve done a decent job of caring for myself and watching what I eat. I’ve become a pescatarian within the last seven or eight years. I stopped eating red meat and pork when I was in 10th grade. I’m trying to go vegetarian now. Maybe I would’ve told my younger self to start that a little earlier.”

Besides meeting with a trainer five times a week, the Long Island native said she also uses colon irrigations to help maintain her wellness.

“I’m going to be honest with you. This may be TMI but a great colonic does wonders. Wonders, I promise you,” she told Black Doctor. “Colonics and squats and cut out fried foods.”

Colonics, also referred to as colon hydrotherapy, is when water is released into the rectum and flushes out all of the toxins and waste in your colon.