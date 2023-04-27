MadameNoire Featured Video

A court has ordered Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Way, to pay $235,900 in damages to his ex-girlfriend — whom he allegedly struck with a gun, threatened to kill and held hostage for six hours.

Kayla Myers said the violent incident happened between her and the rapper in February 2019.

A jury awarded Meyers $1,800 for her “mental health expenses,” according to legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone. The rest of Soulja’s court-ordered funds to his ex are for her “physical and mental pain and suffering.”

In the lawsuit, the victim claimed the rapper pistol-whipped her with a large gun, striking her in the head. She also alleged that Soulja kicked her and stomped on her stomach before he ordered his assistant to take her into the garage of his Agoura Hill, California home and “tie her up with duct tape.”

Meyers said she was “wrapped in an extension cord” and forced to shower in front of the rapper and his male assistant. Her lawsuit claimed she was left with a bruised face and three fractured ribs.

Soujla previously denied Meyers’ allegations, according to Bossip.

The woman’s legal win against Way comes after years of other women’s accusations regarding the rapper’s alleged physical and sexual violence.

In a January 2021 lawsuit, Soulja Boy’s former assistant claimed that the rapper sexually assaulted, battered and held her hostage. The female assistant, who started working with him in December 2018, said their relationship escalated after Soulja allegedly sent her an unsolicited dick pic. The two went on to have a consensual relationship, but she said his physical and sexual abuse only worsened over time.

After one violent incident, he allegedly said, “I should’ve killed you.”

The 32-year-old rapper allegedly pushed her out of a vehicle during another fight and forced his then-assistant to walk for miles, AllHipHop reported.

The employee’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, said Soulja Boy’s behavior left her client “traumatized and filled her with fear.”

The woman was granted a three-year-long restraining order against the rapper in July 2021.

In March 2021, Nia Riley claimed the rapper kicked her pregnant stomach and caused the miscarriage of their child during an incident within their nearly decade-long relationship. In that interview with YouTuber Tasha K, Riley said Soujla held a gun to her head when she tried to leave him. She filed a lawsuit against the “She Make It Clap” performer in May 2021.

Marriage Bootcamp viewers watched in terror in March 2019 when he stood over Riley as she screamed in fear. During his violent episode with her, Way accused Riley of “embarrassing” him on TV.

