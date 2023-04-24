MadameNoire Featured Video

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens lovingly leaped into their newlywed era after tying the knot at a Houston courthouse.

The couple shared that they were “officially” married on Instagram on April 22. Biles and the football player posted stunning photos from their special day.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist made a beautiful bride. She wore a white tiered dress with a v-neckline and a strappy open back. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with loose waves. Biles carried a delicate bouquet of white roses, baby’s breaths, and rocked matching colored, strappy, open-toed heels. Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, matched his lady’s fly in a crisp tan suit and white loafers.

Biles wrote, “I never knew a love so deep” in the caption of one of the wedding day slideshows she posted.

“My person, forever ❤️💍 #TheOwens #ItsOfficial,” the NFL player penned underneath his separate post.

Biles, 26, and Owens, 27, are far from the end of their nuptial festivities.

The gymnast explained in her Instagram stories from April 23 that the couple got legally married at the courthouse because their destination wedding is “in a couple of weeks.”

Biles admitted she was less prepared for her courthouse ceremony than her forthcoming wedding. She said her dress, shoes, bouquet and the couple’s wedding bands were all ordered the week of her Houston-based nuptials.

Biles revealed that around 140 of her and Owens’ loved ones would attend their ceremony. The Olympian plans on wearing four dresses throughout the couple’s white, champagne and gold-colored destination wedding.

“I will be writing my own vows,” she told her followers. “Idk how I’m supposed to get through it. I was so teary & choked up at the courthouse ceremony & it was just the basic vows.”

Biles also shared that she and her hubby have matching “444 tats” — “4better, 4worse and 4ever.”

The athletes met on a dating app named Raya in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemAfter fter their engagement, Owens discussed what strengthened the couple’s connection during their early romance.

“It was one of the few times in [Simone’s] life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

In that same interview with Today, Simone said her engagement ring “definitely beats a gold medal.”

“It’s definitely my most prized possession now, and I’m always wearing it. I had to wash my hair the other day, and I took it off just in case. I didn’t know if it was gonna get caught or anything. I have to ask my mom, ‘When do you take it off? Do you ever take it off?'”

The decorated gymnast and Owens secured their marriage license earlier this month.

Read about Biles and Owens’ romance below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Are Wasting No Time Planning Their Dream Wedding”