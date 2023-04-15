MadameNoire Featured Video

First comes love, then comes marriage…license, that is. Olympian Simone Biles took to social media to showcase the crucial next step in her wedding planning, obtaining the marriage license that will officialize her union to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

On April 14, the gymnastics legend shared a post of her and her fiancé holding the marriage license. The cute couple lives in the Lone Star State. To complete the post, she captioned the sweet picture of the longtime couple with the phrase, “Almost time to say ‘I do.'”

The 26-year-old gold medalist has been caught up in the rapture of wedding festivities, which included throwing a “cloud 9” themed bridal shower back in March. The party featured cloudy cocktails and an angelic cream-colored cake.

Based on the detailing at the bridal shower, it can be assumed that Biles will soon be Mrs. Owens, taking on her soon-to-be husband’s last name.

The Houston Texan safety popped the question to the four-time Olympic gold medalist in February 2021 with a stunning engagement ring after dating for two years. The two lovebirds are planning on the big day for later this year.

In a whirlwind year for the couple, Biles celebrated the traditional steps of engagements with the ultimate ‘Boujee Bachelorette’ in Belize this past February and said “yes” to her dream dress.

Staying at the Alaia in the tropical country, the trip was extravagance at its finest, complete with Chanel gift sets and Champagne flutes.

The Future Mrs. Owen’s wedding gown was purchased from the couture bridal label Galia Lahav. The designer revealed that Biles found her perfect dress with its fashion house, sharing how the brand is “over the moon and so honored” to have the “mega athlete” be a GL Bride.

As Biles prepares for this next stage of her life, it is clear that she really is living on cloud nine during her engagement.