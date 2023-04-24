MadameNoire Featured Video

Stevie J was slammed with a court order after he drove to Coachella to party in an expensive Mercedes owned by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Faith Evans. Now the producer is facing some serious consequences.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Faith, 49, filed a motion to retrieve her 2023 Mercedes Sprinter Van after the hitmaker skirted off to Coachella in the vehicle without her permission earlier this month.

The “Love Like This” crooner said she purchased the van well after her split from Stevie in 2021. According to the filing, the R&B songstress requests that the vehicle remain in her possession and be used exclusively by her, not Stevie. The 51-year-old producer must also identify where he drove the Mercedes Sprinter during his joyride to the festival.

Faith said in her declaration statement that she purchased the van in 2023 for her personal use and enjoyment. It wasn’t cheap either. The New Jersey native paid $164,000 for the car without financing.

“The insurance policy does not cover [Stevie], and he is unauthorized to drive,” the motion stated. The singer also claimed that Stevie drove the van with a suspended license, a misdemeanor offense under California state law. Individuals who drive in the Golden State without a license could face up to $2000 in fines and even jail time, the LA Criminal Defense Attorney noted.

Faith Evans says Stevie J drove off in the Sprinter while she was sleeping

On April 12, Evans claimed that Stevie took her keys and drove off with the van after she fell asleep. The singer asked the “DNA” producer to return the Mercedes, but he refused and took off to Coachella anyway.

The Grammy winner reported the vehicle stolen and was granted a motion ordering Stevie to return the Sprinter.

In 2021, Stevie J, real name Steven Aaron Jordan, filed a petition to divorce Evans at Los Angeles County Superior Court. The record exec cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split and demanded Evans pay spousal support. The divorce came seven months after the New York native accused the R&B titan of cheating in a scathing viral video.

At one point, rumors of reconciliation were in the air. In 2022, Stevie wrote an emotional letter to his estranged wife of three years in honor of Mother’s Day, apologizing for his poor past behavior.

“Faith Rene Jordan, I’ve hurt you, disrespected you, and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward, I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,” the since-deleted post read.

He added, “I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you, and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”

The former couple’s divorce proceedings have been at a standstill over the last year, but judging by this new court order– it looks like the divorce is still on and poppin’ after taking an ugly turn.

