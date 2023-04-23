MadameNoire Featured Video

A Black dominatrix is using her profession to get her form of “reparations” from white men.

On April 21, Dirty Tweet Confessions podcast host, Supa Dupa Humble, spoke in-depth with “financial dominatrix” and chocolate goddess Mistress Marley. The vixen shared that she earned a six-figure salary from bossing around white men and giving them “nothing in return.”

Supa, specifically, asked Marley what she did as a profession. The woman nonchalantly put him up on game as her faithful, quiet and leashed sub sat on his knees by her side.

“I’m a financial dominatrix, so I take money from men to dominate them, and they get nothing in return.”

“Wow,” Supa replied, wide-eyed. “That’s some gangsta shit.”

“It’s a great profession. I make six figures from it,” Marley added.

“I’m in the wrong fucking business, ” the Dirty Tweet Confessions responded, as they both laughed out loud.

“This is my sub-Tati,” she said while introducing a white man she called her “sub.” Tati appeared masked and not looking at his mistress. The fragile-looking sub only addressed the host after Marley told him to speak. The host’s reaction was a combination of amusement and shock.

Supa questioned the mistress about how men could become subs, and the pretty dominatrix rattled off her list of preliminary requirements– that included a “tribute.”

“You have to approach me respectfully. You have to write me an email saying you want to serve me. You have to send tribute to talk to me even just to get that conversation. Pretty much saying you want to worship me and want to talk to me,” Marley explained.

The minimum cost of Marley’s tributes is $50.

“That’s just to even get my attention. Sometimes that doesn’t mean I’m going to reply to you,” she continued. “A tribute is a token of appreciation from a sub to a dom.”

Supa, then, asked Marley the million-dollar question.

“Do you have Black subs?”

With a perfect “I’m that bitch” vibe, the dominatrix explained how she became a six-figure nigga, saying, “99 percent of my clients are white. It’s a form of my reparations. Also, white men are just drawn to me. They want to serve me. They want to be on their knees for me.”

And if the audience wasn’t sure if she really meant reparations, her custom-made paddle read “reparations” on the front her and name on the back. Marley also expressed that she had put the paddle to good use.

“It’s been on a couple white asses,” she revealed. Supa and the dominatrix roared in laughter.

And further proving that she was about her bread, she informed the host that “pegging” started at $1,000 an hour. By definition, pegging is the practice of heterosexual women donning strap-on dildos and having anal sex with their male partners. In other words, she literally sticks it to the man.

In an advertisement for her SexCademy, Marley revealed she’s taught over 300 students about how she’s made a living off of sugar dating in content creation in addition to her other hustle. The service has four tiers with courses on fem-dom relationships.

Back in 2018, Marley went by Mistress Velvet and explained that she does accept Black worshipers, but most of her clientele are white, cis-gendered men. She said that her career served as a space for healing and how her Black feminist assignments have helped her clients become more aware of their privilege.

Here’s more footage of how the pretty dominatrix gets down.

