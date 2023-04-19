MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami and Diddy have ended their two-year-long “situation.”

The City Girls rapper revealed the shocking news about her fizzled romance with the Bad Boy Records CEO in the April cover story for The Cut. She also set the record straight about those golden showers rumors involving the billionaire rapper.

When asked if she was still dating the hip-hop entrepreneur, the star, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, revealed that they were no longer together. But the Caresha Please host claimed that there wasn’t any ill will between her and the famed music exec.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single,” the “Act Up” artist clarified. “That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Speculation about Diddy and Miami’s relationship went viral in 2021 when Miami posted a picture of her and the New York native holding hands at the birthday bash of Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas. The former “couple” instantly became the talk of social media.

Fans and internet detractors grew even more curious about the pair’s relationship as they began to share photos of their extravagant vacations together and their flirty PDA. Diddy and Miami finally set the record straight about their status in June 2022, when the duo both confirmed that they were “single” but “dating” on Miami’s Caresha Please podcast.

Social media reacts to news of Miami and Diddy’s split.

It’s unclear how things ended, but some folks online seemed rather pleased to hear that Miami and the “Last Night” producer were done and finished. Some social media users thought she fumbled the bag by parting ways with the wealthy hip-hop titan, who reportedly boasts a whopping net worth of $1 billion, according to a 2022 report by ZogBlog.

The City Girls star said she never got to live out her golden shower fantasies with Diddy.

Further along in The Cut interview, Miami kept it all the way 100 about her kink for golden showers. In January, the Florida-bred rhymer went trending all across the internet when she revealed the naughty fact to Trina on her podcast.

Fans were certain that Diddy was letting his golden love pour all over the “Twerk” star, but the mother of two admitted she never got the chance to live out her freaky pee-pee fantasies with the Ciroc ambassador.

“I never said he was the one I did that with. Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences,” the BMF star said. “Some people get shitted on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as fuck. I watch a lot of porn, bitches get peed on. If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?“

Fans can expect new music from the City Girls soon.

Miami shared that she and her sister in music JT were busy in the studio cooking up music for their next project.

“It will be some time this summer for real, for real, for real,” the star said. While reflecting on her success, the “Real Bad” rapper told the Cut she could understand why fans love and appreciate the twang and authenticity of her unique southern voice. But she wants to improve her accent.

“I really want to change the way I talk. I just feel like it’s my accent. It’s growing up in Miami, it’s my slang. I talk like my mom,” the actress and rapper expressed.

“A lot of people don’t understand it, and they take it as being, like, illiterate or not being able to talk properly. I always think about it. I’ll be like, ‘I’m gonna do it,’ but I never followed through. I can’t disguise my voice even if I wanted to.”

As for that BMF debacle in March, Miami didn’t take any offense to all of the clowning that ensued online after she debuted as Big Meech’s wife on the crime series.

“When BMF came out. I wasn’t embarrassed, but I was like, ‘Oh my God, everybody’s laughing at me!’ It’s okay, I laughed too,” the City Girls star told the publication. “I don’t take anything personally. I don’t give a fuck, whatever. I find laughter in everything. Like bitch, I’m gonna laugh with y’all, we’re gonna laugh together.”

