MadameNoire Featured Video

After Yung Miami’s anti-climactic acting debut on STARZ hit series, BMF, sent Black Twitter into a roasting frenzy, one rapper-turned-actor came to the 29-year-old femcee’s defense.

On Wednesday, TMZ nabbed Method Man while he was out and about in New York City. A reporter from the outlet asked the Wu-Tang member his thoughts on Yung Miami’s March 10 performance on BMF.

“So, you know we gotta ask you, right? Caresha (referencing Yung Miami), she made her acting debut on BMF…”

Method Man said, cutting the female reporter off, “I didn’t see it, but I love her.”

“Oh my, God! And people were saying…”

“Huh,” the 52-year-old rapper asked.

The reporter continued, “People were saying…”

Method Man quipped back, as he walked toward an SUV, “F**k people. People are mean. People are mean.”

“Meth,” she replied. “People were mean. So what advice would you give Yung Miami for all the critics criticizing her acting skills?”

The “Bring The Pain” emcee responded, “ White noise. White noise.”

“I love it. And just keep going. Do you think we can see her on another series, like, with 50 or–?”

Before dipping off into the black SUV and heading down the busy New York streets, he concluded the almost 40-second interview, saying, “I don’t know, but I think the City Girlz are dope.”

The reporter thanked him, and Method Man was off.

On Friday, the Miami rapper and host of Revolt’s Caresha, Please podcast made her acting debut on the wildly popular show as “Deanna.” She portrayed the wife of BMF’s Meech and Terry’s plug– fellow kingpin Ty Washington.

OMGGGGGGGGGG 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 BITCH IM CRYINGGGGG!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5OsLloIaA2 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 17, 2022

In the season two episode, Ty was murdered as the BMF crew left an Atlanta strip club. Meech had the unfortunate and unpleasant task of informing Deanna that her husband wouldn’t be coming home. What should have been an emotionally riveting scene fell flat as hell with Yung Miami’s portrayal of a grieving widow.

Black Twitter clowned.

Here are some of the funniest tweets.

I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life😭😭😭 #BMF pic.twitter.com/WOFf81n420 — Nasir🦅 (@Nasir22xx) March 10, 2023

Yung Miami better thank God for colorism and “pretty privilege”, because talented she is NOT! There are too many great actors for y’all to be hiring the likes of Caresha and LaLa!! #BMF pic.twitter.com/D61heR5v3Q — KimberlySamone (@KimSamone32) March 10, 2023

That’s What We Waited 9 Weeks To See Yung Miami Do ??? #BMFSTARZ #bmf pic.twitter.com/ccjNM6nsM7 — Drizzy Drizzyy (@DrizzyyDrizz) March 10, 2023

Yung Miami had 5 lines on that episode and it might have been the worst acting I’ve ever seen #bmf — Tobzilla (@tobzillaortobz) March 10, 2023

Uno I love me some Yung Miami but this scene was terrible I wasn’t convinced hopefully she improves #bmf pic.twitter.com/pmChYB5ecc — Gramz Milliano (@GramzMilliano) March 10, 2023

Please give actors/actresses the chance to be on this show. No more guest star rappers that can’t act. We already let it slide with bad acting Lala but that Yung Miami shit is not it #BMF — Natalie 🔜 a con with your nigga (@202NATALIEE) March 10, 2023

yung miami in bmf was literally one of they top 5 worst decisions 😭😭😭😭 — RichB4Thirty (@zayschemin) March 10, 2023

​​Madame Noire reported in October that Yung Miami would be joining season two’s cast of STARZ Network’s BMF with Mo’Nique and LaLa. We hope that if she stays, she’ll get an acting coach because we want to see her win.

But if she doesn’t, Method Man said it best, “F**k people.”