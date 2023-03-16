MadameNoire Featured Video

After Yung Miami’s anti-climactic acting debut on STARZ hit series, BMF, sent Black Twitter into a roasting frenzy, one rapper-turned-actor came to the 29-year-old femcee’s defense.

On Wednesday, TMZ nabbed Method Man while he was out and about in New York City. A reporter from the outlet asked the Wu-Tang member his thoughts on Yung Miami’s March 10 performance on BMF.

“So, you know we gotta ask you, right? Caresha (referencing Yung Miami), she made her acting debut on BMF…”

Method Man said, cutting the female reporter off, “I didn’t see it, but I love her.”

“Oh my, God! And people were saying…”

“Huh,” the 52-year-old rapper asked.

The reporter continued, “People were saying…”

Method Man quipped back, as he walked toward an SUV, “F**k people. People are mean. People are mean.”

“Meth,” she replied. “People were mean. So what advice would you give Yung Miami for all the critics criticizing her acting skills?”

The “Bring The Pain” emcee responded, “ White noise. White noise.”

“I love it. And just keep going. Do you think we can see her on another series, like, with 50 or–?”

Before dipping off into the black SUV and heading down the busy New York streets, he concluded the almost 40-second interview, saying, “I don’t know, but I think the City Girlz are dope.”

The reporter thanked him, and Method Man was off.

 

On Friday, the Miami rapper and host of Revolt’s Caresha, Please podcast made her acting debut on the wildly popular show as “Deanna.” She portrayed the wife of BMF’s Meech and Terry’s plug– fellow kingpin Ty Washington.

In the season two episode, Ty was murdered as the BMF crew left an Atlanta strip club. Meech had the unfortunate and unpleasant task of informing Deanna that her husband wouldn’t be coming home. What should have been an emotionally riveting scene fell flat as hell with Yung Miami’s portrayal of a grieving widow. 

Black Twitter clowned.

Here are some of the funniest tweets.

 

​​Madame Noire reported in October that Yung Miami would be joining season two’s cast of STARZ Network’s BMF with Mo’Nique and LaLa. We hope that if she stays, she’ll get an acting coach because we want to see her win.

But if she doesn’t, Method Man said it best, “F**k people.”

