Mo’Nique is coming after CBS, Paramount Studios and Big Ticket Productions for coins she claims she’s owed due to The Parkers‘ success.

The actress-comedienne is taking on the entertainment industry entities in her latest lawsuit, according to People.

Filed by Hicks Media — the production company Mo’Nique owns with her husband Sidney Hicks — the star claims CBS, Paramount and Big Ticket Productions failed to dutifully compensate her as contractually obligated based on The Parkers‘ revenue.

Mo’Nique’s filing alleged the media trio’s actions helped them “retain millions” that should have been paid to Hicks Media.

The legal filing highlighted that The Parkers ran 110 episodes — a notable accomplishment since TV shows traditionally need at least 100 episodes to be syndicated.

The Parkers starred actresses Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn as Nikki and Kimberly Ann Parker — a loveable, funny and stylish mother-daughter duo. A spinoff of the UPN hit Black sitcom Moesha, The Parkers ran for five seasons from 1999 to 2004.

“While the series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” argued the comedienne’s 12-page lawsuit.

“Plaintiff [Mo’Nique] reasonably expected to enjoy significant contingent compensation from the series’ revenues,” but “that expectation has not proven to be the reality,” the filing added.

The stand-up star seeks monetary damage but wants a trial jury to determine her award if the suit is ruled in her favor. The Baltimore native also wants the entertainment trio to cover her legal costs and attorneys fees.

Mo’Nique filed her breach of contract lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

This isn’t the first time the multihyphenate has taken on Hollywood’s biggest names.

The Oscar-winner’s latest filing comes after her stand-up special My Name Is Mo’Nique debuted on Netflix April 4. Less than a year prior, Mo’Nique settled a lengthy legal battle regarding her discrimination lawsuit against the streamer.

In February 2022, Mo’Nique said Tyler Perry offered a half-hearted apology for allegedly blackballing her in the industry when she refused to do press for Lee Daniels’ 2009 film Precious. Perry and Oprah served as executive producers on the film, and Mo’Nique landed an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role.

In April 2022, Daniels publicly apologized to Mo’Nique and ended their 13-year estrangement — also related to her part in Precious.

