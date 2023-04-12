MadameNoire Featured Video

GloRilla took to social media April 11 with a controversial video promoting a new song that features a sample from Tear da Club Up Thugs and Three 6 Mafia’s raunchy 1999 classic “Slob On My Knob.” But some fans aren’t feeling the femcee’s nod to crack cocaine use in the questionable video.

On Tuesday, the Memphis rapper had the internet talking when she posted a video on Instagram that captured her and two girls twerking in a bathroom. In the 17-second clip of Three 6 Mafia’s “Slob On My Knob,” GloRilla flashed her pearly white smile and shook that ass for the camera as she promoted the forthcoming remix.

At one point in the video, one of the girls took a brief hiatus from twerking to snort a line of fake crack cocaine off the bathroom sink. She was pretending, of course, but the shocking moment sent some users in the comments section into heated discourse, with many cringing at the drug reference.

RELATED CONTENT: Third Person Dies After Stampede At GloRilla Concert In New York

“This Ain’t It,” wrote one user about the Memphis femcee’s performance.

Another fan commented, “I guess people forget that crack destroyed a whole era of the Black community.”

A third person called out the rapper and the music industry for pushing “thot mentality and behavior on the youth.”

“So sad. Wasn’t she rapping about actual/real topics before getting signed?” the user asked.

Black Twitter calls out GloRilla for the twerking drug-filled video.

Crack cocaine, a fine crystalized powder substance, is highly addictive and certainly nothing to joke about. In the ’80s and ’90s, the notorious street drug led to crippling addiction and mass incarceration in the Black community. The devastating effects still linger today.

On Twitter, some angry netizens lit into the “F.N.F” rhymer for promoting the highly addictive substance amid the opioid crisis. Other users called GloRilla out for being a bad role model.

Promoting drug use at a time when addiction is at an all-time high is unfathomable. Within the last year, 59.277 million, or 21.4 percent of people 12 and older, have used illegal drugs or misused prescription drugs, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. The crisis has been hitting close to home in the hip-hop community. We’ve lost beloved stars like Coolio and DMX to fentanyl and cocaine use, and the issue will only exacerbate if we continue to ignore and make light of the problem.

Social responsibility and ethics flew out the window with her post.

Sadly, GloRilla isn’t the only female rapper to take a massive “L” over the last month. In early April, Delaware femcee Sukihana sent jaws dropping over the internet when she appeared in NLE Choppa’s “Slut Me Out” remix video standing on all fours as the Memphis hitmaker walked her like a dog. The trashy moment came just weeks before the rapper performed topless at a venue in Florida.

Are rappers ok?

RELATED CONTENT: Sukihana Flamed Online Over Topless Performance, She Clapped Back, ‘I Feel Colorism’