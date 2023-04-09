MadameNoire Featured Video

Fresh on the heels of fellow rappers Sukihana and Sexxy Red catching flack on social media, NLE Choppa was dragged on Twitter for posting anti-Black woman rhetoric in a now-deleted Tweet, which hyped up his remix of the nearly one-year-old flop, “Slut Me Out.”

On April 7, Twitter user @welovelamar reposted a screenshot of the 20-year-old Memphis rapper’s ashy ass tweet that disrespected the women seemingly in his audience.

“‘Slut Me Out (Remix)’ for my Black feet ratchet queens, hot comb and gel babies, crack the window cause my AC don’t work women, the food stamp queens, the ‘you bet not look at shit in this store’ goddesses, Hennessy drinking, Black and Mild smoking, free my baby daddy queens,” he wrote.

NLE Choppa quickly deleted the tweet, but not before @welovelamar snapped a screenshot– giving it perpetuity. He also didn’t offer an apology. Black Twitter users rightfully let the “Go Stupid” emcee have it.

The irony of the problematic tweet is it’s an attack on “ghetto Black women.” But NLE Choppa’s behavior epitomizes the complete and utter ghetto.

Here’s a timeline.

Complex reported that the Tennessean had done stints in juvenile in 2019. While he was locked, the “Picture Me Grapin” lyricist vowed to stay out of trouble.

The lie detector test determined that was a lie.

The “Shotta Flow” rapper’s guttersnipe antics have been well-publicized. NLE Choppa’s alleged tendency for violence and his talking too damn much revealed his penchant for being an abusive asshole. In an April 2020 tweet, he seemingly snitched on himself, writing that he had shot at his daughter’s mother, Mariah– before “she got pregnant.”

“BITCH, I SHOT AT THAT HOE BEFORE SHE GOT PREGNANT.”

In June 2020, the then-17-year-old rapper seemingly apologized for disrespecting Mariah.

“Wanna apologize for certain things I said towards the mother of my child No, we not together, but we both know how important it is to have positive vibes around the baby. So ready for this girl to change the perspective on my life. Can’t wait til I meet you, Clover, ON GRAPE,” he penned on the social media platform.

In September 2020, the then-17-year-old faced felony charges after allegations of him shooting up his daughter’s grandmother’s house because he wasn’t allowed to see his two-week-old baby because he was no longer welcome inside the home. NLE Choppa reportedly promised to see the newborn and had stood her up twice. Little Clover was reportedly inside the house at the time of the shooting. Mariah also claimed that he assaulted her and her sister as he tried to bumrush the door to enter the home.

NLE Choppa denied the claim, but his baby’s mother produced photos of the home’s damaged garage.

It wasn’t until the young mother’s stepfather called the police that the hooligan was arrested for burglary with additional domestic violence and vandalism charges.

The same year, the country boy went full hotep, meeting Dr. Sebi’s niece in Memphis and launching a site for wellness site.

The mission statement on the NLE Health Wellness site reads, “In 2020, Chop started his journey to enlightenment with a vegan diet, [meditation,] studying and consuming herbs. As he woke up and changed his life for the better, he wanted to share his knowledge with the [world.]

So much for enlightenment…

Continuing the stereotypical hood booger trope, NLE Choppa was arrested in Broward County on another burglary charge and drug and gun charges in March 2021.

He was accused of breaking into an unoccupied tow lot to retrieve a watch from a car that had been towed, possessing weed and Xanax and carrying a concealed weapon. The youngin paid a $4,500 bond and was released.

Considering the rapper’s past is an actual lived version of stereotypical inner city nigga shit, his anti-Black woman rant on Twitter is rich. And while NLE Choppa’s verbal assault on Black women may or may not have some truth to it, he definitely doesn’t have any room to speak.