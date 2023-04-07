MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer’s postpartum body is giving curves in all the right places, and she’s showing it off. Thanking her newborn son for the new “hips, boobs, and booty” she is now blessed with, the new mother took to Instagram to bask in her bodacious glow.

On April 7, the actress hilariously showcased every aspect of her body that her son’s arrival contributed to. First, she reminded viewers that her son cleared her skin up by showing the people how the “skin is still skinning.”

She wanted her 12 million plus followers to know that her baby boy not only did that, but he also got her body right.

Keka captioned her celebratory post, “Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son. 😭”

The 29-year-old multifaceted entertainer told viewers, via an IG reel, “Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up.”

“The skin is still skinning. And now I’m ’bout to let y’all know that he gave me something else… Buh-Buh-Buh BODY DOWN. Get into it! Get into it ’cause period, period, period.”

Keke’s excitement over her latest au naturel developments is a boost of body positivity, especially as it relates to new mothers and helping dismantle the stigma that a woman’s postpartum body has to be perfect.

The comment section lit up with folks recognizing that the body was bodyin’.

Fellow actress and body server Niecy Nash wrote, “Yessssss mom bod 😍😍😍.”

Kandi Burruss agreed with Keke. The songstress wrote, “😂 That body is BODY-ING! 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Ladies a gentleman… a MOTHA! 😍,” celebrity hairstylist @jstayready penned.

Back in February, the Nope star welcomed her first child, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, with longtime boyfriend Darius Jackson. She stated baby Leo was subconsciously manifested last April Fools Day, a revelation the 29-year-old actress has expressed with little Leo in frame and in additional videos for the social media app.

In her adjustment to motherhood, Palmer has experienced immense joy since becoming a parent, sharing with her fans that she is “loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom.”

On top of being a new mother, Keke is basking in the glow of securing a plethora of bags as her career is continuing to soar, showcasing how busy moms can still have professional success. Her directorial debut, a musical documentary titled Big Boss, was just released on Amazon Music in March, including new songs from the triple threat as well.

The actress and singer is also set to star in The Back-Up, a Kevin Hart produced romcom currently in development.

With her baby and new postpartum body in tow, Keke is sure to keep fans laughing and entertained as her stardom continues to rise.