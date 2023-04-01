MadameNoire Featured Video

Zaya Wade made her mark at this year’s Glaad Awards in an all-black luxe look.

The 15-year-old model and trans activist attended the ceremony with her stepmom, Gabrielle Union, on March 30. Zaya rocked a two-piece set from Miu Miu’s Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection. The top was a cropped boxy blazer. The front of the teen’s miniskirt had two large, pouch-like pockets.

Zaya wore black shorts underneath her skirt. She paired her ensemble with ivory knee-high thong-toe sandals and a small matching purse.

Los Angeles-based stylist Thomas Christos Kikis pulled together the burgeoning model’s outfit for the special evening. Makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown slayed the 15-year-old’s soft beat. Hairstylist Miles Jeffries rounded out Zaya’s look by giving the teen’s tresses a sleek and straightened side part.

The teen’s latest Miu Miu slay comes weeks after the model debuted her Paris Fashion Week runway at the brand’s Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear show.

Gabrielle rocked a colorful, hooded Moschino gown on Thursday night’s red carpet with Zaya by her side.

“It feels pretty amazing because Zaya is my date tonight,” the Truth Be Told star told Billboard about being in attendance.

Gabrielle emphasized the importance of Zaya being around the LGBTQ+ community that has “inspired” and supported the teen.

“There’s not too many moments as a parent where I get to deliver in this kind of way. So I’m just pretty thrilled. I’m just really happy to be here and happy to be a part of sharing the community with my daughter,” Union said.

Zaya Wade posted about attending the Glaad Awards on social media.

The budding fashion “IT” girl took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of a $5,000 donation to the pro-LGBTQ+ organization. Zaya said:

“Loved attending the #glaadawards tonight and am excited to make a donation to @glaad [read heart emoji]. LGBT+ rights are so important to me and I’m always going to strive to do as much as I can in this space.”

Zaya, who came out as trans at age 12, discussed being a role model for LGBTQ+ youth as Dazed’s March 2023 cover star.

“It means to me that I’m a microphone. I am my own person and I have my own experiences, but for me, as a role model, I try to use my personal experience to broadcast the positives and also the negatives in life, because a lot of LGBTQ+ youth go unrecognised in every way. I think I am here to share those experiences: to voice them, but also to enhance them. So the world can know, ‘We are here, we are queer, we are here to stay, and we aren’t going anywhere.'”

