Summer Walker had her hands full while celebrating her daughter’s second birthday this week.

On March 21, the “White Tee” singer took to Instagram with several videos from Bubbles’ big birthday bash. One clip captured the star, who recently welcomed twins, playing with her daughter as attendees basked in the heartwarming moment.

Later on in the event, things took a sharp turn when young Bubbles began beating on Walker as family and friends sang “happy birthday” to her. The since-deleted footage was reposted to The Shade Room.

Thankfully, Walker and one other partygoer were able to calm the excited 2-year-old down before things escalated.

Those terrible twos are a real thing!

Overall, it looked like Bubbles had a fun time at her birthday party. The young tot celebrated her second year around the sun with a big bouncy house, multiple play areas and tasty cupcakes.

In 2021, the “Karma” singer welcomed her rambunctious daughter with producer London on da Track. The former couple dated for two years on and off before finally splitting for good in mid-2021.

The 26-year-old star and her baby daddy haven’t always been on the best of terms. Last year, the Atlanta native accused the producer of being “the worst baby daddy ever.” The comment came nearly a year after she accused the “Up Now” hitmaker of cheating.

Hopefully, the stars have put their drama to the side to successfully co-parent their daughter. Shortly before the arrival of her twins, Walker announced she was no longer with her boyfriend, LVRD “Larry” Pharoh. The mother of three said she still has “hella love for him” and that he continues to be a good dad.

Summer Walker gives fans a real look at motherhood

This isn’t the first time the R&B diva has offered fans a look into her busy life as a momma.

Earlier this week, the singer shared an awkward video of Bubbles “beating her ass” as she was sitting down in a chair. In late December, the Soul Train Award recipient announced the birth of her precious twins.

In the since-deleted post, Walker said she and Larry welcomed their twin babies with a “home birth” that took seven hours.