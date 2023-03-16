MadameNoire Featured Video

When I got pregnant, I was actively trying to not get pregnant. Meaning I put on Jill Scott—mistake number one, did the deed—mistake number two and then took Plan B the next morning, mistake number three.

Plan B was a mistake because what I didn’t know at the time is that Plan B is less effective in women over 150 pounds. My weight was definitely above that, and six weeks later I’d resigned myself to gaining at least another 30 pounds. Was I happy about this?

No—but also yes.

Here’s the deal: The weight gain was a result of pregnancy. Unbeknownst to me, I was trying to prevent pregnancy when I was already pregnant. So, I couldn’t get *re*impregnated.

However, my newly-pregnant status meant I was free to have all the safe, yet unprotected, maternity sex I wanted. And trust me, I wanted to have pregnancy sex. Specifically, second trimester pregnancy sex. I was explicitly on bed rest during the end of my first trimester so once the second trimester came around, I was ready to have the most pleasurable sex with my partner. Here’s why.

1) I Was Already Pregnant So It C ouldn ’t Happen Again.

I feel like this is hands down the best reason to have pregnancy sex. I’d already done the deed, and the risk of getting pregnant was eliminated. All sex was now in the clear.