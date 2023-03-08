MadameNoire Featured Video

Here’s what your weekly grocery list should look like: lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, veggies, penis foods – wait, what? Yup. Don’t forget to throw some groin grub on there for your penis-having partner. When you think of sexy foods, you might think about stuff that’s fun to feed each other or eat off each other like grapes and honey, chocolate sauce, whipped cream…Okay sorry, we got distracted.

Sexy foods aren’t just the ones that are tasty and fun in the moment. There are some that are proven to improve penile function. So whether your partner is dealing with erectile dysfunction or things are working just fine and you’d like to keep it that way, here are nine foods that are great for penis health. Open wide! (We mean for the, uh, food).

Pistachios

If you’re looking for a healthy snack to keep around the house, try pistachios. These salty nuts are great for the organ that sits next to your partner’s nuts. Research published in Your Sexual Medicine Journal found that pistachios can boost erectile function, increase desire and boost orgasm intensity. Maybe keep a bowl bedside.