This Week in Photos highlights our weekly celebrity and entertainment news as a visual go-to source for the latest scoop you may have missed throughout the work week. From relationship gossip to heartwarming moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay in the know and keep up to date with all the must-see moments in just one click.

Sunday

Smokey Robinson brought the heat on stage with his smooth moves and timeless charm, proving that age ain’t nothing but a number. The Motown legend bodyrolled his way through hits like “Cruisin'” and “Being With You,” leaving the crowd swooning and reminiscing about the good old days. With a career spanning over six decades, Smokey Robinson’s sex appeal and musical legacy continue to shine bright.