Smokey Robinson is having the time of his life on and off the stage. He just released his latest album,“Gasms,” and he’s on the road across the country promoting the record and all of his hits.

The legendary Motown recording artist and songwriter’s concert footage caught attention of TheShadeRoom, as Smokey is seen dancing in all red, pop locking it.

At age 82, social media has been tickled at the superstar’s re-emergence as one of the originators of love making R&B.

“He being fresh! Yaw don’t want this Smoke!!!!! Get it Smokey,” actress Tasha Smith commented.

“Giving them that Smoke from all angles. Haha Got the grannies going crazy,” Pretty Ricker singer Spectacular added.

“This is for women named, Albertina, Shirley, Dorothy, Inez, Ruth.. y’all keep it going,” user @iamwillwheeler wrote.

His latest project went viral when the album’s lusty tracks were released with such eyebrow-raising titles as, “You Fill Me Up,” “I Fit in There,” and “I Wanna Know Your Body.”

The record his first studio album in almost 10 years featuring nine songs written and produced by the Motown icon, according to PEOPLE.

