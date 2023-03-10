MadameNoire Featured Video

Alexander A.E. Edwards is finally speaking out about his odd romance with 76-year-old pop star Cher.

TMZ caught up with the 37-year-old music exec this week in Beverly Hills, and he shared a few brief details about his burgeoning relationship with the hitmaker.

It looks like things are getting serious between him and the “I Got You Babe” crooner. When asked what made him “fall in love” with Cher, Edwards responded:

“Just Cher being Cher.” The TMZ reporter then asked the star if there were any special “benefits” of dating an older woman, referencing the 40-year age gap between the celebs.

Edwards laughed and said:

“That’s private you know… I’m a gentleman.”

Alexander A.E. Edwards seeming denies claims of tension with Cher’s sons

A report published by Radar Online March 6 alleged that there was beef brewing between Cher and her sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, due to her romance with the music business consultant. Sources close to the “Believe” singer alleged that both Chaz and Elijah disapproved of their mom’s romance with Edwards.

The insider also claimed that the star’s sons were worried about how fast things were moving between the lovebirds.

But Edwards seemingly denied those claims during his interview with TMZ.

“Chaz is my guy,” said Edwards “Shout out Chaz, and Elijah. They’re my guys.”

Wedding bells may be ringing for Cher and Edwards soon

On Christmas Day in 2022, Cher showed off a photo of a diamond ring Edwards gifted her for the holiday. Some fans thought that it was an engagement ring. Weeks later, Cher and Edwards seemingly confirmed the news when the paparazzi stopped to ask them about the massive diamond-encrusted piece.

When asked if Chaz and Elijah would walk Cher down the aisle, Edwards told TMZ, “I’m just chilling right now.”

If the couple does decide to tie the knot, Edwards’ 3-year-old son Slash Electric would become Cher’s stepson. Edwards welcomed his adorable son with model and sex activist Amber Rose, shortly after they split in 2021. Rose famously accused the record exec of cheating with several different women.

Well, now, it looks like Edwards is giving mutually exclusive love another shot with Cher.

Toward the end of the interview, Edwards was asked whether he and the singer were thinking about having kids in the future.

“You know right now I’m just focused on Slash, my son, and his brother Sebastian,” he said, referencing Rose’s son with Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

In Radar Online’s report earlier this week, a few sources close to Cher said they were worried that she may blow through her $36 million fortune dating Edwards.

“Cher’s letting her boyfriend pull all the strings,” one insider told the outlet. “It’s all about A.E. and what he wants. She’s been sucked into his lifestyle of parties, late nights, and drinking, and she’s neglecting her friends — mainly because they’re horrified over her behavior.”

The source also alleged that Cher was “splurging” on her new man with expensive gifts and trips.

Only time will tell if this relationship is truly the real deal. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section!

