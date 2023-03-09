MadameNoire Featured Video

Medical guidelines change quicker than most doctors can keep up. Some doctors do their best to read up on the newest research and findings, but it’s not a requirement for all. That’s why you can see one doctor who tells you about a new treatment option for your condition and another doctor who has never heard of it. So, while you’d like to think you can rely on your doctor to tell you everything you need to know – and ask you all the relevant questions – sometimes you can’t. You need to advocate for yourself, and take a “There are no dumb questions” approach to your doctor’s visits.

This is especially important for women whose bodies go through tremendous transitions from one phase of life to the next. And it’s even more important for Black women. Research from the Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation shows that non-Black doctors typically spend less time with their Black patients than their white ones. At your next doctor’s visit, be sure to ask your doctor these questions – even if they don’t bring them up.

I Want Kids Down The Line. So, What Now?

If you and your doctor have not discussed your family planning, it could be time to start. If you know you want children one day and are approaching your mid-30s (which is when fertility drops drastically for a woman, says The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists), talk to your doctor about this. Let them know your desires surrounding family planning and your current situation.

For example, if you are 33 years old, unmarried and want to have children one day when you find a partner, tell your doctor this. Then ask what steps you should be taking to work towards that goal. Do you need to consider freezing your eggs? Are there lifestyle changes you can make to boost fertility? Some doctors will not bring this up on their own, as they can see it as an invasion of privacy.