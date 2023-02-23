MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo is taking her amazing flute skills to Sesame Street. The four-time Grammy award-winning singer recently made a cameo appearance on the beloved children’s show.

In a clip shared by the Sesame Street account on Instagram, the 34-year-old star appears alongside Elmo and Cookie Monster as she tries to play the world-famous cookie flute.”

“I’ve played a lot of instruments but I’ve never played a cookie before,” she says, before asking Elmo, “May I?” according to PEOPLE.

The Houston native then proceeds to whistle a funky tune on the coveted flute as Elmo dances along. Later on, Cookie Monster joins the duo for a bit of fun. He asks if he could try to play the flute before he eventually devours the entire instrument.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the cute moment on social media.

“Iconic!” wrote one user on Instagram, while another person commented:

“This is so cute!!!!!”

The cuteness did not stop there.

On Twitter, Elmo shared the heartwarming clip on his Twitter page, captioning the sweet moment:

“One day, Elmo wants to play the flute just like Ms. Lizzo! Elmo loves you, @Lizzo.”

The “Truth Hurts” crooner replied back:

“Ms. Lizz loves you too, @elmo!!”

Lizzo’s iconic flute-playing skills have contributed to her meteoric rise in the music industry. In September, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker received the rare opportunity to play a few notes on a 220-year-old crystal flute previously owned by former President James Madison. Thanks to the Library of Congress, Lizzo became the “first and only person” to play the coveted flute during a stop in Washington, D.C. for her Special Tour last year.

But this isn’t the first time Lizzo has had the opportunity to play with a valuable flute. In May, Lizzo made headlines after she played an 18K-gold flute on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Congrats to Lizzo!

