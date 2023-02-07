MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo’s Record of the Year Grammy win Feb. 5 made the singer the first Black woman to win the award since Whitney Houston in 1994.

Lizzo’s song “About Damn Time” scored the award almost three decades after Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” for The Bodyguard.

Lizzo recognized Prince and Beyoncé as her inspirations in her almost four-minute long acceptance speech.

Lizzo Takes Home The Record of the Year Award At The 65th Annual Grammys

The Special performer was shocked when presenter and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced her as the category’s winner. Lizzo dedicated her award to Prince and shared that she’d committed to “making positive music” following the legendary entertainer’s passing in 2016.

“I was like, ‘I don’t care if my positivity bothers you, what’s wrong with you?’ And this was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn’t mainstream at that point, and I felt very misunderstood,” Lizzo admitted. “I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place. So I had to be that change to make the world a better place.”

The singer said that now, she’s proud to be a part of the variety of feel-good music available to the masses. She also encouraged anyone who’s misunderstood to remain authentic to themselves.

“We are good inherently. And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in like I did, just stay true to yourself because I promise you, you will find people. You will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you. I wanna thank y’all for believing in me and supporting me,” she expressed.

You can view Lizzo’s Grammy acceptance speech below.

