MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey is unbothered by social media’s thoughts on her “chemistry” with Damson Idris.

Fans picked up on a spaced-out stance between the couple when Harvey and Idris hit their first red carpet together Feb. 15. At the premiere of the final season of Snowfall, which Idris stars in, the couple posed together with a slight space in between them. Many social media users perceived the gap between the SKN by LH founder and Idris as a lack of chemistry.

“No chemistry, look at how far a part they’re standing lol,” one user commented on Instagram.

Harvey called out the IG user directly and explained she was standing slightly away from Idris because she didn’t want to get body makeup on the actor’s tux.

“Lol y’all try to find a problem with everything,” Harvey added.

“Why tf does all her relationships look ‘business savvy?’ Like when is she gonna find real love. I could be wrong tho,” one person tweeted. Similarly, another online user chimed in and said, “They standing [like] if this don’t work out they can crop each other out the picture and still keep it.”

A user defending the SKN by LH founder said, “Y’all really hate the fact that Lori Harvey genuinely likes, is interested in and wants to be with Damson Idris. It’s giving all levels of miserable… af… y’all are miserable af.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Everybody Hates On Lori—Including Some Black Women”

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris

Rumors about Harvey and Idris’ romance came less than a month before the couple made their relationship Instagram official in January.

Harvey and Idris were one of several celebrity couples who shared their Valentine’s Day festivities on social media. Read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Valentine’s Day Was A Come Up For Some Of Your Celebrity Faves—See Who Got What”