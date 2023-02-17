MadameNoire Featured Video

Once you become a billionaire, the sky is the limit. Rihanna, the 2023 Superbowl Halftime Show performer, spent her downtime while preparing for the coveted show in a luxurious abode that ran up a 500k check for the entire stay.

TMZ revealed the details of the home which was fully decked out with over 6,000 square feet of space, and equipped with two living rooms, a built-in waterfall and walk-in wine cellar. Located in the aptly named “Paradise Valley” town in Arizona, the 5 bed, 5 bath home is approximately 30 miles away from the stadium where Rihanna made her comeback performance after a years-long hiatus.

While the show itself was met with shocking reactions from fans and celebrities alike, the Fenty Beauty founder was pulled for her solo performance with unborn Baby Fenty in tow. The makeup mogul’s pregnancy reveal was a bonus highlight to the highly anticipated evening. Singing hundreds of feet in the air and obviously pregnant made it a Super Bowl halftime show for the culture.

After a night like that the “Umbrella” singer deserved to retreat to the nicest digs her money can buy.

RihRih is used to this finer side of living, as the self-made entrepreneur has owned numerous homes across the years. Not only does the national hero of Barbados have an amazing mansion estate on the Caribbean island, she has also homes based in London, New York and the celebrity-filled Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills.

According to House Beautiful, the billionaire has owned 11 properties over the the past decade, all being up to the standard of grandeur associated with her lifestyle and brand.

