Amber Rose is loving the single life. During a recent interview on the Sofia with an F podcast, Rose opened up about the joys of singledom and the ups and downs of her past relationships.

The 39-year-old star previously dated Kanye West, 21 Savage and was briefly married to her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. Sadly, the model and sex activist said she didn’t feel too optimistic about her love life or the state of the dating world right now.

“It’s worse than ever. They’re pretty disgusting out here,” she said of men today. “They’re f—ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.”

Rose reiterated, “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

Further, into the interview, the “Slut Walk” founder confessed that she was okay with the idea of being “A lesbian” but overall, she’s very content being by herself.

“I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone,” Rose added.

Amber Rose opens up about her past relationships

After a bad breakup with Kanye West in 2010, Rose went on to date and eventually wed Wiz Khalifa in 2013. However, a year later, the couple filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

“My ex-husband cheated on me,” the “GYHO” hitmaker said on the podcast, according to Page Six. “We were married, we were young.”

Rose said she “cried every day for three years” straight after their divorce. The emotions flared even more when she tried to date other people.

“I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn’t there anymore. Because our mothers, the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby. I was f–king heartbroken,” she said.

Luckily, time heals all. Rose eventually forgave Khalifa and now, the former couple work together to co-parent their 9-year-old son Sebastian.

Rose briefly dated 21 Savage in 2017, but things didn’t work out because she was “still heartbroken” from her marriage failing. The Philly-bred star tried to give love a shot one more time in 2018 when she began dating Alexander “AE” Edwards, but things didn’t last long. Rose broke up with the music exec after she caught him cheating with at least 12 different women in 2021. Edwards later apologized for his infidelity. The former couple shares a 2-year-old son Slash, who they successfully co-parent.

