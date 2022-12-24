MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media is fascinated with the Hollywood ties that make celebrity children into stars through their famous family’s success. Referring to the nepotism that guarantees or aids their careers, “Nepo babies” seem to have been the topic on everyone’s tongue this year.

A now-viral Vulture headline even dubs 2022 “The Year of the Nepo Baby.” What’s most interesting about the commentary and content surrounding nepo babies is the conversation’s main focus on white celebrities.

While social media users discuss the “fairness” of nepo babies’ successes compared to talented everyday people, some of the stars carry a defensive and entitled attitude about their wins in the industry. What seems to be the most off-putting aspect for many “regular people” is the tone-deaf privilege reeking from the famous beneficiaries’ comments.

Hollywood has grappled with the realities of its racial divide within the last 10 years, sparking movements like #OscarsSoWhite and call-outs from big stars about a need for diversity and inclusion. Still, even with 2022’s critiques about nepo babies and Tinseltown’s privileged, it’s clear white stars have the upper hand regarding how much they’re seen and how far their family names go in La-La Land.

For youngsters like Grammy award-winning Blue Ivy, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, or Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy, who boasts a 1.3 billion net worth, Black nepo babies seemingly gain a weighty generational wealth and status from their parent’s appeal.

As more established or older nepo babies may score those benefits, they also have to balance and navigate their identities with more finesse as their family’s shadows loom. Read about Black nepo babies and see some of their opinions on the ongoing conversation down below.

John David Washington

John David Washington, the son of Denzel Washington, said the best acting advice his father gave him before his Broadway debut this year was to own his “space” on stage.

“My father talks about owning his space and believing what you’re saying,” John David said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “Just standing strong and not being afraid to stay still and deliver the lines at times. And then, don’t be afraid to move, turn and talk to your partner at times.”

Jaden Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s eldest child got into the entertainment business when he was young, starring in 2010’s The Karate Kid and releasing his first rap mixtape in 2012. The 24-year-old continues to add credits to his acting career and make waves with his music, including 2021’s project CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition.

Tracee Ellis Ross

With a mother like Diana Ross, it’s no surprise Tracee Ellis Ross turned out to be the fashionable and talented star she is. As one of Hollywood’s most successful nepo babies with an established name in her own right, Tracee’s pursuits have included modeling, acting, music and more.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

On Dec. 20, O’Shea Jackson Jr. chimed into the nepo babies debate and discussed how he came to play the role of his father, Ice Cube, in 2016’s Straight Outta Compton.

“My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him,” O’Shea tweeted at the start of a lengthy Twitter thread. “I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career. I had to get my a– up and make it work…Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive.”

Willow Smith

Willow Smith wasn’t even a pre-teen when her 2010 song “Whip My Hair” scaled the music charts. While she professionally goes by the name Willow and is still putting out music, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s youngest child has been open about how the success of “Whip My Hair” poorly affected her mental health.

Maya Rudolph

Many may not know that comedienne and actress Maya Rudolph is the daughter of singer Minnie Riperton and music industry multi-hyphenate Richard Riperton. Maya has starred in films like Bridesmaids, Wine Country and a many other movies and TV shows. Not to mention her Emmy-winning portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris on SNL. Rudolph served as a main cast member from 2000 to 2007 and a returned as host in 2012 and 2021.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of Lisa Bonnet and Lenny Kravitz, defended being a nepo baby in an interview last month. “It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business,” she told GQ in November. “It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family.”

While Zoë said she had a “deep insecurity” about being in the entertainment industry since she was a teen, the Batman actress said she’s proud of her family. Notably, the actress’ familial ties also include her grandmother, The Jeffersons star Roxie Roker.

Lori Harvey

As one of Hollywood’s biggest “IT” girls of the moment, Marjorie and Steve Harvey’s daughter is more than a socialite. The 25-year-old modeled for Dolce and Gabbana in 2017 and now owns a skincare line called SKN by LH.

