A part of Zoë Kravitz embracing her thirties and a new chapter of life includes removing some of the tattoos she got inked during her youth.

The 33-year-old actress, who’s gearing up for her directorial debut with her film Pussy Island, opened up about leaving parts of her youth behind as GQ‘s latest cover star.

The publication noted that The Batman star is “having a few of her dozens of delicate tattoos removed, like a fading star on her middle finger she got when she was 18.”

Kravitz added, “Just things, I’m like, ‘I don’t need this on my body.'”

Speaking on how she’s navigated domesticity in her thirties, the star said, “There’s something romantic and exciting about being like, ‘Oh, I’m an adult.’ I stay home and cook now. I bake bread.'”

“Then I think you do that for a couple years and you realize there’s still a lot of life to be had,” she continued. “I’m done romanticizing the ‘old is domestic’ thing. It’s cute for a minute and then it’s not.”

Zoë Kravitz On Her Tattoos

“I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry,” Kravitz told InStyle last year.

“It’s funny because I don’t even know how many I have,” she noted on the rumor she had over 56. “I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.”

“I think the fact that they’re permanent is such a wonderfully intense thing,” she told the outlet in 2018. “It’s a deep way to adorn yourself, and I think they’re beautiful aesthetically. Even if you get a bad tattoo, it’s like… that’s where you were at that time.”

Peep some of Kravitz’s ink down below.

Kravitz attending a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23, 2022 in London, England.

Kravitz backstage with a laughing Billie Eilish at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022.

At Tiffany & Co.’s launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Sept. 13, 2021.

